SFTB: Some perspective on Matt Ryan's career, QB rankings, predictions and uniforms

Stan from Sandersville, GA

Hey Beek! Just wanted to thank you for publishing my tribute to Steve Bartkowski and the 1980 Falcons. I also want to thank Ronnie for the love! I watched the video you posted, and the chills came back. You are so right about legacy. If we could have held on against Dallas in that one game, we could have run the table. That game could have changed Bart's legacy. Tying all this into the present, it is my hope that one game (we all know which one) doesn't keep Matt Ryan from the legacy (and the gold jacket) that he so richly deserves. Google up a list of the Falcons seasons and the QBs for each season for the past 54 years. You don't even need to read the names. There are too many too read! Just let your eyes dance down the seasons and across the names. So many names. No QB lasted more than a couple of years. And when someone did stick around more than a year or two, they didn't win. Some seasons we needed several guys to hold down the position. And then, out of nowhere ...

2008 – Matt Ryan

2009 – Matt Ryan

2010 – Matt Ryan

2011 – Matt Ryan

2012 – Matt Ryan

2013 – Matt Ryan

2014 – Matt Ryan

2015 – Matt Ryan

2016 – Matt Ryan

2017 – Matt Ryan

2018 – Matt Ryan

So, of the 54 seasons of the Falcons existence, Matt has QB'd 11 of those seasons. That's more than 20 percent (one-fifth) of our history, Matt has been our QB. Our WINNING QB (there's only three losing seasons in there folks, and Matt ain't the reason for those). Prior to Ryan, the Atlanta Falcons never had back-to-back winning seasons. I'm not going to list all the playoff appearances and stats and such. If you are a Falcons fan, you know the numbers. If all the other QBs in ATL history had pulled Matt's weight, we wouldn't have had but five QBs in our history (one-fifth of our history for each guy). Anyway, I started this post as nothing but a thanks to you and Ronnie for the shout-outs and it ended up with me back on the soapbox for another maligned Falcons QB!! I didn't really mean to go there!