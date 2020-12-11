SFTB: Reason behind Falcons record, timetable for GM hire, Marlon Davidson, head coach in 2021, more

This season is not over, and they have a chance to finish with a non-losing (.500) record in 2020 and buck the trend. Barely. Let's be clear on where I stand with Matt Ryan, too. It's not an opinion when I write or point out that he's the best quarterback in franchise history. Look at the number of games won, the playoff appearances, any passing category you want, and Ryan is the leader in the Falcons clubhouse of quarterbacks. What he did in 2016 will go down as one of the best seasons ever by a quarterback, and he deserved that Most Valuable Player award. To your question now, and you helped answer it by pointing out the quarterbacks. Why have the Saints continued to win? Because they have an all-around better team. People in this space constantly want to point fingers at Ryan and talk about quarterbacks, backup quarterbacks, grooming quarterbacks, mobile quarterbacks and on and on. What do I say? Look elsewhere. Look at the lack of a dominant pass rusher coming off the edge. Look at the major this team had on the back end of the defense, especially during that 0-5 start. Look at the 20 sacks surrendered to the Saints alone in the last three matchups against them. Look at the lack of a consistent and efficient running game over the last three or so seasons. Yes, the Falcons have put up some big passing numbers, but that's what happens when you're playing from behind a lot. And yes, Younghoe Koo has been money this season, but look at why has he had so many attempts (and see the inefficiency of the offense in the red zone). Part of it is talent. Part of it is coaching. Part of it is lack of execution. I'm not going to list injuries because every single team must deal with them. And I'm not going to mention COVID-19, either. Everyone has had to deal with that as well. Luck? Well, you create your own luck, in my opinion. Things happen, sure, but if you're in the right position most of the time, good things will happen. But let's stop focusing on the quarterback. That's so low on this totem pole of concerns right now.