SFTB: Questions about Falcons camp, Dante Fowler, Aqib Talib

Matt: Wow, I wish someone could get me "pretty cheap" like that, Frank! Look, I don't know what Clay Matthews intends to do for 2020 or what kind of interest there is in him right now, but I think he has been a really good player in this league for a long time. It'll be interesting to see where he lands, if he decides to play. Can he still bring it? How much does he have left in the tank? I don't know, but if you look at his numbers, he's been fairly consistent and productive. Matthews also brings that veteran leadership which is invaluable. I can't see the Falcons throwing big money at a player like Matthews, but if they could him with a cap-friendly deal I'd be all for it. I think Matthews is at that the point of his career where he'll play if the gets money and situation is just right. Should be interesting to see where he lands or what he ultimately decides to do.