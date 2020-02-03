Falcons will not pursue negotiations with Vic Beasley

Feb 03, 2020 at 01:14 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

NYGvsATL_Pregame_LB_102218___0161

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday they will not pursue negotiations with outside linebacker Vic Beasley, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 18.

"As we continue to craft our 2020 roster, we'd like to thank Vic for five years of effort on behalf of our organization," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said.

The Falcons selected Beasley, 27, with the No. 8-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and he played the 2019 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. Improving the pass rush has been on Atlanta's agenda in recent offseasons, and the decision to part ways with Beasley makes that a clear priority.

After leading the NFL with 15.5 sacks in 2016, Beasley recorded five sacks in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, and he looked to be on pace for another five-sack season before a four-sack flurry in the final four weeks gave him eight for the year.

Beasley started 60 games for the Falcons during his five years with the team. He finished his time in Atlanta with 156 tackles, 37.5 sacks, 36 tackles for a loss, 11 forced fumbles and two touchdowns.

With Beasley no longer in the plans, the Falcons are in need of another primary pass rusher to play opposite of Takk McKinley. In addition to Beasley, defensive end Adrian Clayborn and defensive tackle Jack Crawford – two other rush options for Atlanta – are scheduled to become free agents.

Atlanta registered 28 sacks last season, which were the second-fewest in the NFL, but 21 of those sacks came during the final eight games. Beasley's eight sacks led all Falcons defenders, but defensive tackle Grady Jarrett finished with 7.5 on the season and emerged as an elite interior disruptor.

There are some good role players like Allen Bailey and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner still on the Falcons' roster, but Jarrett and McKinley are the remaining foundation of the team's pass rush. It's expected that the team will seek to bolster its pass rush in free agency or the draft.

Quality pass rushers can command a high dollar price on the open market, but the Falcons have said they are willing to get creative with the salary cap. Atlanta currently holds the No. 16 pick in the NFL Draft and has three picks in the first two rounds, giving them a variety of options depending on the team's approach.

Vic Beasley, Jr. | Top 10 Images

Take a look at the best images of OLB Vic Beasley, Jr from the 2019 season.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday September 8, 2019. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 10

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday September 8, 2019. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen #7 and forces a fumble at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 8, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 10

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen #7 and forces a fumble at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 8, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 closes in on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday September 8, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 10

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 closes in on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday September 8, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz #11 during the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 10

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz #11 during the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 in action against Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Riley Reiff #71 during the first half of the game at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday September 8, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 10

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 in action against Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Riley Reiff #71 during the first half of the game at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday September 8, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

An aerial view of Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II #15 during the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 10

An aerial view of Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II #15 during the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 laughs on the bench at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons).
7 / 10

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 laughs on the bench at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons).

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley #44 sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 during the first quarter of the game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 10

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley #44 sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 during the first quarter of the game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 high-fives defensive end Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 10

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 high-fives defensive end Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 \lo] during the. National Anthem before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA, on Sunday November 10, 2019. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 10

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 \lo] during the. National Anthem before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA, on Sunday November 10, 2019. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What Falcons took from 'inspiring' trip to U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Team broke bread with Army football team, toured historic campus and heard stories of those lost in conflict after Saturday walk-through

news

What we're watching in Falcons second preseason game vs. New York Jets

Atlanta will face New York on Monday night. Here are four storyline to take note of.

news

'He's just cutting it loose:' How Kaleb McGary has found right form, proper mindset heading into 2022 season

Why coaches, teammates and McGary himself agree that the right tackle is having his best NFL camp

news

Kyle Pitts on being called a 'create-a-player on Madden' video game

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh had some kind words for Falcons star tight end

news

Joint practice report: Kyle Pitts in the redzone, Geronimo Allison fighting for a spot, nickel position intrigue

The Falcons and Jets went no-pads on Saturday. Arthur Smith says to take everything with a grain of salt.

news

'It's a good proving ground': Grady Jarrett on state of Falcons defensive line entering intense preseason stretch

Position group working to overcome injury setbacks to Vincent Taylor, Marlon Davidson

news

Joint practice report: Grady Jarrett shines, eyes on Dee Alford, Jared Bernhardt vs. Sauce Gardner, situational football ramps up

The Falcons traveled to the Jets facility on Friday for the first of two joint practices. Here's what went down.

news

'Never get comfortable': Prove-it mentality helped Tyler Allgeier earn BYU scholarship, then NFL Draft pick

Allgeier taking nothing for granted in the pros, fighting to make instant impact on 2022 Falcons

news

How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Jets: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons preseason game at MetLife Stadium

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Deion Jones, Falcons salary-cap situation and preseason position battles

We discuss all that and more in this Thursday, pre-joint practices mailbag

news

'I had a point to prove': DeAngelo Malone motivated to defy expectations with hometown team

Ellenwood, Ga. native ready to prove he can thrive at NFL level

news

Falcons add receiver to 2022 preseason roster, release another

Atlanta has signed KeeSean Johnson after the receiver was with the San Francisco 49ers throughout the first two weeks of training camp.

Top News

What Falcons took from 'inspiring' trip to U.S. Military Academy at West Point

The Falcons Visit West Point

Atlanta Falcons take a tour of West Point

What we're watching in Falcons second preseason game vs. New York Jets

Advertising