SFTB: Lots of questions about the Falcons' future, free agency, Matt Ryan, highest-paid QBs, the GM, more

Welcome to Straight from the ’Beek! The Falcons are getting ready for their final home game of the 2018 regular season – a showdown with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz-Stadium – and you’ve got plenty of questions and comments. So, let’s get right to them. Just remember that all opinions here are mine unless otherwise noted.

Safety Brian Poole will be a restricted free agent and receiver Marvin Hall is set to be an exclusive restricted free agent. But back to your question. I would be totally surprised if Devonta Freeman was not in a Falcons uniform next season. He’s a true difference-maker when he’s healthy and right now that’s what he’s doing – working on getting healthy. Also, don’t forget he signed a five-year contract extension at the beginning of the 2017 season, and that would have a major impact on any decision regarding any possible roster moves, trades, etc. Andy Levitre is another one of those players who is terrific when he’s healthy, as you noted. He’s 33 and has been dealing with injuries. At this point, I can’t say with any confidence what the Falcons will decide to do with any of their soon-to-be free agents. When a team is currently 4-9, I think there are a lot of questions being asked. That’s why this offseason will be fascinating as this team looks to straighten out some things and regroup for 2019. As far as the “sass” goes, haha, you can definitely expect to see a more direct Beek – and some of you might enjoy that! I’m just having more and more fun … glad you guys are enjoying it. Thanks for writing in, Jacob.

Jacob from Logan, UT Hey, Beek. I appreciate all the great STFB's that have been coming out. My question is, do you think that with Tevin Coleman being a free agent next year that the Falcons would consider trading Devonta Freeman and/or Andy Levitre to clear up space. Both of these players are great for the team when they are healthy, but it just seems like they have just been injured too much in recent years. Also, I love the sass from the last STFB to keep the haters away. Is this a new Beek we haven't seen yet?

Matt: I think there are a number of big decisions this team has to make this offseason. I’ve said I think the biggest areas of need include the offensive and defensive lines and stand by that. Robert Alford has had a tough season, along with a number of players on defense. As I noted in this space on Thursday, Alford has allowed more yards (737) than any other cornerback this season . The Falcons drafted cornerback Isaiah Oliver in the second round last spring and he’s had an up-and-down rookie season, as you’d expect. Oliver also split time with Alford against the Packers last Sunday, too. With Oliver’s emergence coupled with Alford’s struggles (plus the Falcons could reportedly save $7.9 million in cap space by cutting Alford ), it’s conceivable that they could move in a different direction. Stay tuned on that front.

Marlon from Oakland, CA Hey Matt, I just wanna apologize for not keeping in touch with the “Beek” as much as I have been in the past and I just wanted to let you know that I love SFTB. My question I have is, do you think Robert (Rocky) Alford, has played his final games in ATL? I have seen him on many occasions struggling against his opponents throughout the year and it has been atrocious. I DON’T wanna see him leave but if it is a business decision that needs to be done then ATL has to do what it needs to do. What do you think??!

Matt: Every player is different and at to make it at this level, you need to be damn good. And to play as well as Matt Ryan has played since 2008, that’s special. Every player has their own skill sets, talents and abilities. Tom Brady isn’t the most athletic guy in the world (in comparison to Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and even Dak Prescott), but he’s arguable the best to ever play the position. Same with Joe Montana, Roger Staubach and even Terry Bradshaw – quarterbacks from different eras, yes, but were extremely successful and won multiple Super Bowls. Like Ryan, they are all fierce competitors and that’s something you can’t measure. Ryan is the all-time best quarterback in Falcons history, and it’s not even close. If you put any one of those aforementioned quarterbacks in the Falcons huddle this season, they might be less successful and have worse numbers than Ryan. There’s really no way of knowing, though. What we do is that Ryan has somehow managed to complete 70.5 percent of his passes for for 4,076 yards, thrown 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions this season. He could reach the 5,000-yard mark this season, too. Stats are great, and his will likely put him in the Hall of Fame one day. But there’s no question that Ryan would trade his stats for wins and would rather be in a position to hoist a Lombardi Trophy. If he does one day, there’s no doubt he’ll have a bust in Canton one day. Those are my thoughts. Hope that helps.

Roman from Macon, GA So, as I'm watching this Chargers-Chiefs on ‘Thursday Night Football’ and Patrick Mahomes is doing his crazy magic thing, I thought of something. I think some fans blame Matt Ryan and call him "trash" not because he really is but because they don't like his style of play. Patrick Mahomes frequently keeps his balance and is like an escape artist. Drew Brees stays calm and delivers when it matters. Russell Wilson sheds sacks and delivers dimes downfield. But Matt Ryan just kind of ... does. He'll give us something every once in a while, and make us fans go "Wow, what a play." But most of the time he drops back, and either throws the ball or takes the sack. Nothing more, nothing less. And there's nothing wrong with that. I just think us fans long for that special something that we frequently see from other quarterbacks like the ones I named before. Not only that but we're frustrated because we're not playing good football, we're officially eliminated from the playoffs, we're 4-9, and we have an upcoming home game against the Cardinals that not many of us fans have confidence that we'll get a win even though we should. I know I really didn't ask a question, but I just wanted your thoughts on this.

Hey Beek! First of all, thank you for always keeping it real and keeping a level head with some of these fans that want to clean house because of how the season went. I guess if we aren't going 11-5 or better then someone has to be fired. Anyways, kudos to you for dealing with that. To the question ... Out of the top-10 highest-paid (based on average salary) QBs in the league, only one QB has already guaranteed a playoff spot (Drew Brees) and two or three others are on the verge of making it but may need some help. With that being said, Matt Ryan is No. 2 on the highest-average salary list and he seems to be a "team" guy so wouldn't it be smart/logical for him to restructure his contract and take a pay cut so we have enough cap space to keep vital pieces on the team or maybe sign a big-name guy in the future? I guess what I am trying to say is, I love the Ryan/Jones connection and want to see them both in Falcons uniforms for a long time.

Matt: That’s something that comes up from time to time – that securing the quarterback with a long-term deal could hamper a team from signing more key players to extended deals. Technically, you’re not wrong; there’s only so much cap space allotted per year. In fact, the NFL just announced that projections for the 2019 salary cap are in the range of $187 million to $191.1 million – an increase over the 2018 cap of $177.2 million per club. But to your points and question. Let’s look at the average salary rankings of the 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in 2018, according to Spotrac.com:

Aaron Rodgers, $33,500,000

Matt Ryan, $30,000,000

Kirk Cousins, $28,000,000

Jimmy Garoppolo, $27,500,000

Matthew Stafford, $25,000,000

Drew Brees, $25,000,000

Derek Carr, $25,000,000

Andrew Luck, $24,594,000

Alex Smith, $23,500,000

Joe Flacco, $22,133,333