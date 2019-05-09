SFTB: Expectations for Vic Beasley, questions about free agents, Jay Ajayi, defense, more

Matt: Hi, Jesse. You shouldn't be surprised and, yes, I agree with it. Let's clarify a few things here first. Falcons coach Dan Quinn is in complete control of the defense now and will also be wearing the defensive coordinator hat this season. Expect Quinn to change things up some and add a few wrinkles, too. Quinn has said that he believes he'll get the most out of Vic Beasley this season, and that he's going to take a "hands on" approach with him. Quinn knows Beasley, believes in him and I think we'll see an improved player this season. As far as the year when he tallied a league-best 15.5 sacks, that was in 2016 – the year before Dontari Poe arrived, Jesse. Maybe you're thinking of Dwight Freeney on the other end? Beasley is playing on the final year of his deal and it's obviously a huge year for him. Yes, it's been an up-and-down start to his career, for sure. Here's what else you need to consider: Who would you replace him with without breaking the bank? Remember, the Falcons are also working on long-term deals for other players. And at this point, there's a risk involved with signing anyone that's available on the market (check out this story I wrote Wednesday about the available free agents). Beasley is young, and the Falcons know what they have in him. They also know what he's capable of doing on the field. With all of that considered, I think it was the right move. The Falcons have brought back Adrian Clayborn and also have Takk McKinley, Steven Means and Chris Odom at the end position. Inside they currently have Grady Jarrett, Jack Crawford, Deadrin Senat, Tyeler Davison, Ra'Shede Hageman, Justin Zimmer, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and John Cominsky. It'll be interesting to see who emerges from some of those battles, but I think it's beginning to stack up nicely. There's always the chance the Falcons could add a veteran player who is released during training camp or before the season due to roster numbers, etc. Stay tuned.