SFTB: Change coming to Falcons, passing game issues, final play of Saints game, spoiler or high pick?

Barry from Rex, GA No matter if your team is in college football or pro football, if you cannot run the ball consistently you will only kick field goals and lose games. That is the offense modus operandi for the Atlanta Falcons. The defense gave up over 400 yards in offense in a bendable not break defense. Regardless of Matt Ryan, the Falcons are losing consistently. He will be 36 and Julio Jones will be 32 in February. Todd Gurley is clearly not the same player. The former All-Pro center may retire, and his contract is up. This team has not had a balanced offense in three-plus years simply because they are unable to run block. You plug any offensive coordinator behind this bunch, and it would not change a thing. Dimitroff missed on the O-line and the D-line consistently. The players are simply not very good. Truth.

Matt: Well, Barry, we know changes are coming. We know for sure that the Falcons are searching for a new general manager. And we know that there could very well be a new head coach (and coaching staff) walking the Falcons sideline in 2021, too. Falcons owner Arthur Blank has stated that Raheem Morris would be a candidate and the team has, at least, shown some improvement under him since he took over on Oct. 12. After an 0-5 start the Falcons have gone 4-3 since. Again, I keep hearing points on how if things had gone differently against the Cowboys, Bears and Lions, they could easily be 7-5. Well, they aren't, and as I noted above, you are what your record says you are – and, unfortunately, the Falcons are sitting at 4-8 today. With a new GM comes a new vision on how to win – and that could mean sweeping changes in the kinds of offense and defense the Falcons play. It could also mean changes in the kinds of players they draft and sign in free agency. If there is turnover and change, it will still take time. Thirty-one other teams want to upgrade their rosters and draft the players, too. Oh, and there's thing called a salary cap that each team must adhere to and work with. There are a lot of unknowns right now surrounding the Falcons, but we do know one thing for sure: Change is coming.