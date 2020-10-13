SFTB: Arthur Blank says he won't decide certain players' futures, Matt Ryan, Louis Riddick, Tony Romo

Matt: Well, I can't say enough good things about the kind of people Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff are – and how they treated me, Josh. They were always kind, often joked and kidded around about some of the questions I was asked here in Straight from the Beek, too. Thomas drafted some incredible players and Dan is a great coach (let's not forget what he accomplished in Seattle and in taking the Falcons to the Super Bowl). But as human beings, they are top-notch people. I spoke to both after finding out I had COVID-19 and they were so supportive. And when my Dad died in late May from COVID, DQ was one of the first people to call me – just to talk about my Dad and what he meant. I love both of them for it and I'm sorry that things didn't work out here. But both of those guys will land on their feet, I'm sure of that. As far as your suggestions go … um, I'm not going to touch that. Coach Belichick is the coach of the New England Patriots and the last time I checked, he's doing a pretty good job there. As far as Tony Romo goes, I remember when I was at CBS Sports and heard that we were hiring him. I thought back then that he'd do a great job and he's been outstanding in that role.