SFTB: Another tough loss, holding Falcons players accountable, Packers game a fantastic opportunity

Jacob from Morrison, IL

So, what in the world happened in the 30-26 loss in Atlanta? We all know that Julio Jones was out due to a hamstring injury but how did the Falcons go from holding the Bears 26-10 in the second quarter to the heartbreaking comeback that we unfortunately had to bear witness to? So, the Falcons lost to the Bears, how do you think they will fare against the Packers? I keep telling myself that this season can turn around and the Falcons will climb out of this hole, I'm not saying it's impossible, but it's definitely going to be a struggle. Matt Ryan is a much better quarterback than he showed in this game. I believe he needs to wake up and keep his head in the game. Also, they need to buckle down with the defense, they really struggled when Foles came out. What's your input?

Matt: I'd agree with most of what you wrote, Jacob. The Falcons had no business losing that game to the Bears. Someone – anyone – needed to step up and make a play in those game-deciding moments. That's what defines careers and teams, not stats. Is bouncing back out of the picture? Well, no, not with 13 games left. Not with an expanded playoff format. Not with all of these star players dropping due to injuries. This season start off weird and unpredictable and I think it's going to continue in that direction. Playing the Packers up there at Lambeau Field on a Monday night – even in an empty stadium – is not an easy assignment. But it is an opportunity – a fantastic one, in fact. Think about what a win over the Packers would do for this team, these coaches and, you, the fans. Sure, 1-3 isn't great, but it would be a start. Regardless, if the Falcons don't start stacking some wins together, it won't matter. I don't care how you slice it, but at the end of the day there are nine teams with either one or no wins in the NFC right now:

New Orleans Saints 1-2

Carolina Panthers 1-2

Detroit Lions 1-2

Washington 1-2

Dallas Cowboys 1-2

Philadelphia Eagles 0-2-1

Atlanta Falcons 0-3

Minnesota Vikings 0-3

New York Giants 0-3