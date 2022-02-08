Report: Charles London to interview for Dolphins OC job

Falcons quarterbacks coach could join Mike McDaniel's staff in Miami

Feb 08, 2022
Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London will interview to become the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator, The Athletic's Josh Kendall reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Mike McDaniels was named Dolphins head coach on Sunday and is now building out a staff that London could be part of.

London earned positive reviews for his work with Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks in 2021, his only season with the Falcons thus far. The Dunwoody, Ga. native and Arthur Smith go way back, to their days as lower-level assistants with the Tennessee Titans. Smith brought London over from Chicago, where he was Bears running backs coach, and gave him an opportunity to work with signal callers.

Being a quarterbacks coach is often a stepping stone to becoming an OC, and this Dolphins opportunity means he could go from one opportunity to the other. Time will tell on that front, but it's at least a sign that London's work is getting recognized across the league.

