Questions about Eric Berry, salary cap, Koetter's offense, team chemistry, Vic Beasley   

Brandon from West Valley, UT Hey Beek! First off, I love reading your columns, they are amazing and keep me caught up with the team. I greatly appreciate them so much. I don't know if this has been asked, however, I want to ask either way. So, with the sad loss off J.J. Wilcox, do you think we are going to try and pick up another safety? I know Eric Berry would be an amazing pickup regardless the age, I still think he is a ballhawk and I still think he has some juice in him maybe for a one-year deal, see how it goes? What are your thoughts? Is it a possibility?

Matt: I think Eric Berry has been a sensational player in this league for almost a decade (nine seasons). And his personal story of overcoming cancer (Hodgkin's lymphoma) and, later, a ruptured Achilles tendon is both amazing and inspiring. That said, the 30-year-old safety from Atlanta is a free agent after being released by the Chiefs back in March. Would he be a good fit for the Falcons? I'm not so sure at this point, especially if Berry is hoping to land a big deal with a team and come in as a starter. Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen are coming back season-ending injuries and Damontae Kazee can also play safety and cornerback. The Falcons also have Sharrod Neasman, Chris Cooper, Kemal Ishmael and Jason Thompson on the roster at the moment. Honestly, I think Berry's leadership would be fantastic for this team – and I still think he can make plays on the field. I do feel bad for a guy like J.J. Wilcox, but he was clearly a backup and possibly a special teams contributor here. I think Berry is looking to find a team where he can start – and his asking price might be a little too high still. Or maybe there's more to it. Whatever the case, I honestly don't think the Falcons would add him unless something disastrous happened back there (and we don't really want to go through that scenario again).