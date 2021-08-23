Practice report: Calvin Ridley found game mentality working vs. Dolphins

More practice news and notes

S Erik Harris missed practice, but Smith said it wasn't a long-term thing. The Falcons are just being cautious with their starting safety. Jaylinn Hawkins worked with the first unit in Harris' place. …WR Christian Blake left practice early, though Smith that was out of caution. … CB Kendall Sheffield also remains out with an undisclosed injury. … DL Marlon Davidson returned to practice, though he had a brace on his left leg. DL John Cominsky (concussion) also returned in a limited capacity, wearing a yellow non-contact jersey. … S TJ Green and CB Darren Hall had a nasty collision while both going for the ball, and they were down for a bit getting attention from trainers. The incident didn't have a long-lasting effect, with both players able to return. … The Falcons had their punters take reps on Monday, a practice rarity for this training camp. There's a competition between Dom Maggio and Cameron Nizialek that's starting to crank up with Maggio healthy enough to punt after an injury kept him out earlier in the summer. "That competition is still going," Smith said. "It's still going strong."