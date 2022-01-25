Kyle Pitts named to PFWA all-rookie team

Tight end Kyle Pitts was named to the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) All-Rookie team, the organization announced Tuesday.
The accolade comes after a rookie season of the ages for Pitts. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft and highest tight end pick ever, Pitts had mountain-sized expectations coming into his rookie year – and he met them.
Pitts set the Falcons franchise record for receiving yards – breaking Julio Jones' record – became the second tight end in NFL history to gain over 1,000 receiving yards and earned a pro bowl nod.
He finished the season 1,026 yards, the second-most for a rookie tight end in NFL history. Pitts is the first Falcon to make the team since Calvin Ridley in 2018.