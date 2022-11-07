'He should never hang his head down': What Arthur Smith and Ta'Quon Graham said about late fourth quarter fumble 

Nov 06, 2022 at 07:05 PM
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

ATLANTA – With 46 seconds of the fourth quarter, the Los Angeles Chargers lined up on the Falcons' 22-yard line with the game tied.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler cut left before being met by Grady Jarrett and Rashaan Evans, resulting in a fumble recovered by Ta'Quon Graham.

Graham then streaked up the sideline for 19 yards before fumbling the ball at the Atlanta 36-yard line, where it was then recovered back by the Chargers.

Quarterback Justin Herbert connected with Joshua Palmer on a 22-yard pass, followed by a 2-yard run by Ekeler that ran the clock down to three seconds setting up a game winning field goal by Cameron Dicker.

In a game with so many twists and turns, Atlanta fell just short of a win at home. They ended up losing 20-17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Head coach Arthur Smith emphasized the need to stay consistent through all four quarters of the game and that Graham's fumble wasn't the reason why the Falcons lost on Sunday.

"I back TQ 100,000 percent. He wanted to make a play," Smith said. "It's a funny shaped ball, but I love TQ. He should never hang his head down. He scooped the ball up and it slipped out. He's a defensive lineman and the ball takes funny bounces sometimes."

Just before Graham turned around from his locker to speak to a sea of reporters postgame, defensive line coach Gary Emanuel stood next to the second-year pro, giving advice.

As Graham mentioned, he's the toughest on himself but knows he must move on to get ready for a big divisional Thursday night game against the Carolina Panthers.

"Just got to hold on to the ball," Graham said. "My teammates tell me it's okay, but I'm probably the hardest on myself. Should've held on to the ball. Probably should've fell on it, probably should've gotten out of bounds, all of the above, but [I've] just got to move on from here."

Graham reflected on his first NFL fumble recovery and what he can take away from this moment moving forward.

"Hold the ball with two hands. Maybe switch out the leather palms [gloves] to the sticky's maybe," he said. "Just got to move on from this point and become a better football player."

With a short week ahead, the Falcons look to turn the page quickly in preparation for the Panthers on Thursday in what will be a key divisional game.

Game Photos | Week 9 Falcons vs Chargers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Chargers during Week 9.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 99

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 99

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 99

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 99

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 99

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 99

Scenes from the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 99

Scenes from the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 99

Scenes from the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
(L-R) Actors Jonathan Majors and Joe Jonas from the movie Devotion on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 99

(L-R) Actors Jonathan Majors and Joe Jonas from the movie Devotion on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 99

Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 99

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 99

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 99

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 99

Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 walks out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 walks out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 walks out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 walks out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 walks out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 walks out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field for warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 99

Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field for warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 99

Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 greet the cast of the film Devotion prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 99

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 greet the cast of the film Devotion prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 99

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 99

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and running back Avery Williams #35 warm up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and running back Avery Williams #35 warm up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 99

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 99

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 99

Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 99

Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The Devotion cast pulls the train horn before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 99

The Devotion cast pulls the train horn before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The National Anthem Singer sings before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 99

The National Anthem Singer sings before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Karl Moore/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a carry during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a carry during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 reacts after a play during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 99

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 reacts after a play during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 reacts after a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 99

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 reacts after a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 huddles the offense during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 huddles the offense during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 99

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 make a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 99

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 make a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 99

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 and inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 make a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 99

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 and inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 make a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 celebrate after a sack during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 celebrate after a sack during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 kicks off during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 99

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 kicks off during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 make a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 make a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 hits the quarterback as he passes during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 hits the quarterback as he passes during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 99

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 sacks the quarterback during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 sacks the quarterback during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Salute to Service tribute during halftime during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 99

Salute to Service tribute during halftime during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Karl Moore/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The American Flag is presented on the field during half time during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 99

The American Flag is presented on the field during half time during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Salute to Service tribute during halftime during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 99

Salute to Service tribute during halftime during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Karl Moore/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The American Flag is presented on the field during half time during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 99

The American Flag is presented on the field during half time during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The American Flag is presented on the field during half time during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 99

The American Flag is presented on the field during half time during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 makes a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 99

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 makes a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks to the locker room at halftime of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 99

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks to the locker room at halftime of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 99

Fans cheer during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 makes a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 99

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 makes a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 99

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 99

Fans cheer during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 99

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes for a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes for a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 reacts after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 99

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 reacts after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes for a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes for a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 reacts after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 99

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 reacts after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates after an interception by safety Richie Grant #27 during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 99

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates after an interception by safety Richie Grant #27 during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defense celebrates after an interception during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defense celebrates after an interception during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 passes the ball to Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 passes the ball to Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 dives for a touchdown during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 dives for a touchdown during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes for a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes for a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 reacts after a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 reacts after a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 huddles the offense during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 huddles the offense during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 99

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 line up during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 99

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 line up during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a carry during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a carry during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 recovers a fumble during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 recovers a fumble during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 runs after recovering a fumble during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 runs after recovering a fumble during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans react during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 99

Fans react during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 is seen after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 99

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 is seen after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith shakes hands with Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 99

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith shakes hands with Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 talks with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert #10 after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 talks with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert #10 after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 talks with Los Angeles Chargers running back Sony Michel #20 after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 talks with Los Angeles Chargers running back Sony Michel #20 after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 talks with Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter #1 after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 99

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 talks with Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter #1 after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
