Falcons to hold 35 players out of preseason finale vs. Jaguars

A large number of Falcons will be on the sideline in shorts and shirts during the team's fifth and final preseason game on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The list of inactive players includes plenty of returning starters, including Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Keanu Neal. With many of the starters out on Thursday night, the players fighting for a spot on the depth chart with see nearly all of the action. The coaching staff will be closely evaluating the game, and a good performance might just earn someone a roster spot.
Here is the entire list of inactive Falcons for Thursday night:
- QB Matt Ryan
- WR Julio Jones
- WR Russell Gage
- RB Devonta Freeman
- RB Ito Smith
- OL Alex Mack
- OL James Carpenter
- OL Jamon Brown
- OL Ty Sambrailo
- OL Jake Matthews
- TE Austin Hooper
- TE Luke Stocker
- WR Mo Sanu
- WR Calvin Ridley
- DT Grady Jarrett
- DE Takk McKinley
- DE Adrian Clayborn
- CB Isaiah Oliver
- DE Allen Bailey
- DE Vic Beasley
- CB Desmond Trufant
- CB Damontae Kazee
- CB Kendall Sheffield
- S Kemal Ishmael
- LB Deion Jones
- LB De'Vondre Campbell
- S Keanu Neal
- DT Tyeler Davison
- QB Matt Simms
- TE Alex Gray
- FB Ricky Ortiz
- DT Justin Zimmer
- CB Taveze Calhoun
- LB Richie Brown
- DT Ra'Shede Hageman