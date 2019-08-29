Falcons to hold 35 players out of preseason finale vs. Jaguars

Aug 29, 2019 at 05:45 PM
Will McFadden

A large number of Falcons will be on the sideline in shorts and shirts during the team's fifth and final preseason game on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The list of inactive players includes plenty of returning starters, including Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Keanu Neal. With many of the starters out on Thursday night, the players fighting for a spot on the depth chart with see nearly all of the action. The coaching staff will be closely evaluating the game, and a good performance might just earn someone a roster spot.

Here is the entire list of inactive Falcons for Thursday night:

