Falcons release first depth chart of 2022 NFL preseason

Regular-season version could look a lot different, with position battles ongoing and rookies establishing themselves

Aug 09, 2022 at 12:59 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- There was some unnecessary consternation among Falcons fans when Kyle Pitts was listed behind Lee Smith on the first depth chart released during the 2021 preseason.

Was Pitts actually a quote/unquote backup? Nope. That was clear watching last year's open training camp practices.

Head coach Arthur Smith generally puts rookies on the back end of the depth chart at this stage of the preseason.

That's why you shouldn't freak out upon seeing No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick Drake London listed at the No. 5 receiver behind KhaDarel, Hodge, Geronimo Allison, Damiere Byrd and Auden Tate. He typically runs with the first unit in training camp practices, and has been productive even against top Falcons cornerbacks. It's fair to expect London will play a ton once the regular season begins, as a top receiver worthy of being listed first at his position.

When we get close to the regular season, we'll see the depth chart ring a bit closer to expectation and what we've seen play out over the course of the preseason and joint practices with the Jets and Jaguars.

So, as a larger point, let's not take this depth chart as scientific fact. Let's use it to talk about the roster, who the Falcons have and how things compare to what we've seen in camp to this point.

There are some positions below, maybe the majority of them, that are dead accurate. Marcus Mariota is the clear QB1 at this stage, with Desmond Ridder as No. 2 and Feleipe Franks taking some periods away from tight end to call signals.

Drew Dalman and Matt Hennessy are locked in a true battle for the starting center spot, and having both listed as equals seems appropriate. Left guard Elijah Wilkinson has consistently been working with the first team over Jalen Mayfield, as you see below.

Bryan Edwards is listed behind Olamide Zaccheaus, but Edwards seems like the frontline guy even through both guys will play a lot. KhaDarel Hodge and Geromino Allison have had standout moments, as much or more than others also vying for the fourth and fifth receiver spots.

Ade Ogundeji and Lorenzo Carter have generally been first-unit edge rushers, though rookies Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone might slot in higher in depth charts down the road. We'll see how things shake out during an intensely competitive period coming up, with games and joint practices creating separation and helping establish starting and rotational roles.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserveReserveReserveReserve
WRKhaDarel HodgeGeronimo AllisonDamiere ByrdAuden TateDrake LondonTyshaun James
TEKyle PittsAnthony FirkserFeleipe Franks
LTJake MatthewsRick LeonardLeroy Watson
LGElijah WilkinsonJalen MayfieldJustin Shaffer
CMatt Hennessy -OR- Drew DalmanRyan Neuzil
RGChris LindstromColby GossettJonotthan Harrison
RTKaleb McGaryGermain IfediTyler Vrabel
TEParker HesseMyCole PruittJohn FitzPatrickTucker Fisk
WROlamide ZaccheausBryan EdwardsFrank DarbyCameron BatsonStanley BerryhillJared Bernhardt
RBCordarrelle PattersonDamien WilliamsKeith SmithQadree OllisonCaleb HuntleyAvery WilliamsJohn RaineTyler Allgeier
QBMarcus MariotaDesmond RidderFeleipe Franks

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserve
DLGrady JarrettJalen DaltonAbdullah AndersonTimothy Horne
DLAnthony RushNick ThurmanDerrick Tangelo
DLTa'Quon GrahamMarlon DavidsonDarrion Daniels
OLBAdetokunbo OgundejiArnold EbiketieKuony Deng
LBMykal WalkerNick KwiatkoskiRashad SmithTroy Andersen
LBRashaan EvansDorian EtheridgeNathan Landman
OLBLorenzo CarterQuinton BellJordan BrailfordDeAngelo Malone
CBA.J. TerrellCornell ArmstrongMike FordCorey BallentineMatt Hankins
SRichie GrantErik HarrisHenry Black
SJaylinn HawkinsDean MarloweTeez TaborTre Webb
CBCasey Hayward Jr.Darren HallIsaiah OliverDee AlfordLafayette Pitts

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackup
KYounghoe Koo
PBradley PinionSeth Vernon
LSLiam McCullough
HBradley Pinion
PRAvery Williams
KORAvery Williams
