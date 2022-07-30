Camp report: Drake London, Elijah Wilkinson, Bryan Edwards and maybe the most competitive practice of the Arthur Smith era

We mentioned Dee Alford getting beat on an excellent route and touchdown catch by Drake London in one-on-one drills, so it's only fair to bring up the fact he rebound well after that play. His next rep was an excellent one, as he went sky high and contorted his body to break up a deep pass attempt in almost the same spot on the field. … Lafayette Pitts had a similar experience, getting beat for a touchdown on one play and then making a nice breakup the next. … Avery Williams made a few nice plays at running back, including a touchdown catch in a goal line situation where he ran a somewhat delayed route. He worked a lot with the first team as a receiver out of the backfield. He's a dangerous player in space, as we've seen in the return game … Receiver KhaDarel Hodge continues to show up on offense. He's a tough receiver who knows how to create last-minute separation and make contested catches. The veteran's someone to keep an eye on in the battle for final receiver spots. … While Grady Jarrett, Anthony Rush and TaQuon Graham have been first-team regulars on the defensive line, Vincent Taylor has been rotating in with that group as well.