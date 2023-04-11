Falcons re-sign WR KhaDarel Hodge to one-year deal

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have re-signed wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge to a one-year deal, the organization announced on Tuesday. Hodge spent the 2022 season with the Falcons after Atlanta picked him up on a one-year deal last March.

Hodge played an important role for the Falcons both in depth at the wide receiver position and on special teams. He saw action in all 17 games last year, making one start. By the season's end, Hodge had 13 catches for 202 yards and one touchdown. It was a season that was arguably Hodge's best of his five-year career to that point.