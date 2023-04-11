Falcons re-sign WR KhaDarel Hodge to one-year deal

Apr 11, 2023 at 03:03 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have re-signed wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge to a one-year deal, the organization announced on Tuesday. Hodge spent the 2022 season with the Falcons after Atlanta picked him up on a one-year deal last March.

Hodge played an important role for the Falcons both in depth at the wide receiver position and on special teams. He saw action in all 17 games last year, making one start. By the season's end, Hodge had 13 catches for 202 yards and one touchdown. It was a season that was arguably Hodge's best of his five-year career to that point.

RELATED CONTENT:

Behind Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus, Hodge was a reliable depth piece for the Falcons in 2022.

In 2023, he re-joins London in the receiver room as well as newly acquired receiver Mack Hollins, who the Falcons signed on March 21.

696x400_email V1
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Grady Jarrett visits Atlanta United, talks Falcons free agency moves

The veteran defensive lineman is optimistic about the Falcons heading into the 2023 season

news

2023 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Falcons trade down, pick up selections and Iowa pass rusher

Lukas Van Ness will join a big, tough Atlanta defensive line

news

Report: Falcons acquire cornerback Jeff Okudah in trade with Lions

Ohio State product spent the last three seasons in Detroit after being selected No. 3 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft

news

Top three Falcons needs and how to fix them during the 2023 NFL Draft

We take a look at players the Falcons could draft in the first three rounds

news

Bair Mail: On Calais Campbell, trading up for Will Anderson, Frank Clark and taking an offensive lineman at No. 8 overall

We discuss the prospects of Terry Fontenot moving up in the NFL Draft or going with Peter Skoronski over other positions of need

news

Key takeaways, themes from Falcons approach to 2023 NFL free agency

Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot discuss their approach to signing period when, for the first time, they had plenty of salary-cap space

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Todd McShay has Falcons drafting Oregon cornerback at No. 8 overall

Ryan Wilson, Sam Farmer has Georgia's Jalen Carter linked to Atlanta in first round

news

Bair Mail: On Tyree Wilson, Bijan Robinson, drafting a WR at No. 8, DeAndre Hopkins and more

Your questions get answers in this Wednesday mailbag

news

'This team is going to be a very competitive, tough team': Why Calais Campbell ultimately decided to join the Falcons

Campbell spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

news

Falcons sign offensive lineman Josh Miles to a one-year deal

The offensive tackle has played in 17 games for the Arizona Cardinals since 2019.

news

Scotty Miller talks playing with Desmond Ridder, Drake London and why Atlanta was the right opportunity

Miller spent the last four seasons in Tampa Bay

Top News

Grady Jarrett visits Atlanta United, talks Falcons free agency moves

Falcons re-sign WR KhaDarel Hodge to one-year deal

2023 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Falcons trade down, pick up selections and Iowa pass rusher

Report: Falcons acquire cornerback Jeff Okudah in trade with Lions

Advertising