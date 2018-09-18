Falcons place Andy Levitre on injured reserve, sign Zac Kerin

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have been hit hard by injuries this season, and that trend continued in their win over the Carolina Panthers as starting left guard Andy Levitre has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the rest of the season with a torn triceps.

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"After receiving the tests results on Andy's injury from Sunday's game, it has been determined that he will miss the remainder of the season with a triceps injury," said Falcons coach Dan Quinn. "Andy worked extremely hard to get back on the field after a similar injury last year, and there is no doubt his leadership will continue to be felt this year. We have a ton of respect for Andy and what he stands for, and what he means to our team."

In a corresponding move, the Falcons signed guard Zac Kerin to their active roster. Kerin, 27, has spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and New York Giants and played in 16 games over his four-year career.

Wes Schweitzer, the Falcons' starting right guard last season, replaced Levitre in the win against the Panthers, helping Atlanta gain 442 yards of offense, including 170 rushing yards. Schweitzer figures to be the primary replacement for Levitre moving forward and drew praise from his teammates for his performance in Week 2.