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Dan Quinn refutes other reports, says Falcons' Devonta Freeman 'day-to-day'

Sep 17, 2018 at 03:42 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

RB Devonta Freeman
RB Devonta Freeman

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Reports surfaced over the weekend that Falcons running back Devonta Freeman would miss two or three weeks after suffering a knee injury in Week 1 against the Eagles.

The injury sidelined Freeman for the Falcons' win over the Panthers, but coach Dan Quinn explained Monday that the timetable for his absence did not come from the team. Quinn said the Falcons still consider Freeman to be "day-to-day" and that as soon as he shows the same explosive burst and cutting ability, he would be back out on the field.

"We're not sure where that report came from, it certainly didn't come from us," Quinn said. "So we're going to continue in that spot of day-to-day, and when Devonta can [show] the same explosion that he plays with then we'll let him do his thing. But until that part comes, we're not going to put a timetable on it."

In Freeman's absence, Tevin Coleman became the first player in 21 games to rush for 100 yards against the Carolina Panthers. In Sunday's win, Coleman gained 107 yards on 16 carries. He was backed up by rookie Ito Smith, who carried the ball nine times for 46 yards.

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