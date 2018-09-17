Dan Quinn refutes other reports, says Falcons' Devonta Freeman 'day-to-day'

The injury sidelined Freeman for the Falcons' win over the Panthers, but coach Dan Quinn explained Monday that the timetable for his absence did not come from the team. Quinn said the Falcons still consider Freeman to be "day-to-day" and that as soon as he shows the same explosive burst and cutting ability, he would be back out on the field.

"We're not sure where that report came from, it certainly didn't come from us," Quinn said. "So we're going to continue in that spot of day-to-day, and when Devonta can [show] the same explosion that he plays with then we'll let him do his thing. But until that part comes, we're not going to put a timetable on it."