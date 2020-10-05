Falcons-Packers preview: Atlanta needs recent success against Green Bay to continue

After missing the Falcons' game against the Chicago Bears, Jones is listed as questionable for this week's matchup against the Packers with a hamstring injury. Speaking with reporters, Jones said that while he's not completely healthy, he feels good about his current status . "It's a soft tissue issue, like I said," Jones said. "I feel good. I've been running well at practice and things like that. I'm not 100% with anything, but I feel good."

The Falcons didn't just have Kyle Shanahan on the offensive side of the ball when they went to the Super Bowl in 2016, they had Matt LaFleur as well. The team's former quarterbacks coach has gone on to win 16 of his first 19 regular season games with the Green Bay Packers, and he credits Quinn with teaching him a lot during his time in Atlanta. "I learned so much from DQ just in terms of allowing the guys to come to work and have fun, have a blast," LaFleur said. "We are so fortunate to be in the position that we are in. He was the first guy that I was really around that embraced that style of environment and that has played a big impact just on how we go about our business here with the Green Bay Packers."