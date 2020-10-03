Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley questionable; Takk McKinley out

Already down three players for Monday's game, the Falcons will add defensive end Takk McKinley to the list of players who are out

Oct 03, 2020 at 02:47 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20200913_SEAatATL_DW1_2031

The Atlanta Falcons will be down four starters heading into Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers with the possibility that star receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley could miss the action as well.

RELATED CONTENT

Jones and Ridley are both listed as questionable, while defensive end Takk McKinley joins Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen and Younghoe Koo as the players officially ruled out for Monday night. There is a positive spin to the injury report as well, though, as players like Kaleb McGary, Grady Jarrett and Foye Oluokun look to be in good shape heading into the prime-time matchup. The Falcons will need as many players on the field as possible for this important game.

Here is the full injury report for the Falcons from Saturday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game status
DT Marlon Davidson Knee Full participation Did not participate Limited participation N/A
T Matt Gono Shoulder Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
S Kendall Sheffield Foot Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
WR Russell Gage Concussion Limited participation Full participation Full participation N/A
DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner Elbow Limited participation Full participation Full participation N/A
LB Foye Oluokun Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation Questionable
T Kaleb McGary Knee Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
S Ricardo Allen Elbow Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Out
K Younghoe Koo Right groin Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Out
WR Calvin Ridley Ankle Did not participate Limited participation Limited participation Questionable
DE Dante Fowler Jr. Ankle Did not participate Limited participation Limited participation N/A
S Keanu Neal Hamstring Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Out
DT Grady Jarrett Hip Did not participate Limited participation Limited participation N/A
DE Takk McKinley Groin Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Out
RB Todd Gurley Rest N/A N/A Did not participate N/A
G James Carpenter Rest N/A N/A Did not participate N/A

Here is the Packers' full injury report from Thursday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Thursday Friday
WR Davante Adams Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation
CB Jaire Alexander Hand Full participation Full participation
DL Kenny Clark Groin Limited participation Limited participation
TE Josiah Deguara Ankle Did not participate Limited participation
LB Rashan Gary Ankle Limited participation Limited participation
G Elgton Jenkins Back/Rib Full participation Full participation
LB Christian Kirksey Pectoral Did not participate Did not participate
WR Allen Lazard Core Did not participate Did not participate
TE Marcedes Lewis Knee Did not participate Did not participate
LB Randy Ramsey Groin Limited participation Full participation
LB Za'Darius Smith Ankle Limited participation Limited participation
G/T Billy Turner Knee Full participation Full participation
QB Jordan Love Illness N/A Did not participate

What it means

The Falcons won't like being down three defensive starters against the No. 1 scoring offense in the league, but things could have been much worse. Getting Foye Oluokun and Kendall Sheffield back will be big for this defense, and it appears Grady Jarrett and Dante Fowler will be good to go as well. Both Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are the type of person to play through discomfort, but they will be game-time decisions for Atlanta. If the Falcons are in a shootout against the Packers, they will want to have those two on the field. Atlanta is a bit healthier than it was entering the Chicago game, but this is a much tougher opponent.

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones limited for second day

The Falcons' injury report from Thursday's practice is long and filled with key players
news

Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley, Grady Jarrett miss practice

The Falcons' injury report from Thursday's practice is long and filled with key players
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Dante Fowler among five starters questionable for Bears game

After ruling out Ricardo Allen and Kendall Sheffield for Sunday, the Falcons head into the weekend with five starters listed as questionable
news

Falcons injury report: Foye Oluokun, Damontae Kazee show signs of improvement

After missing Wednesday's practice, Oluokun and Kazee took a step forward and practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday
news

Falcons injury report: Nine players held out of practice

Julio Jones and Dante Fowler were among the nine Falcons veterans held out of Wednesday's practice
news

Falcons injury report: Jake Matthews questionable vs. Cowboys

For the second week in a row, cornerback Kendall Sheffield has been ruled out for the game
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones limited in practice 

The Falcons had a decent number of players who practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday
news

Falcons injury report: Jake Matthews, Kendall Sheffield held out of practice

The Atlanta Falcons began preparations for their Week 2 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, but three players were not among those suited up
news

Falcons injury report: Kendall Sheffield ruled out vs. Seahawks

The second-year corner is among three players who have been ruled out for Atlanta's season opener
news

Falcons injury report: Top rookies A.J. Terrell, Marlon Davidson listed

 The team's first two draft picks missed time during Thursday's practice
news

Falcons injury report: Kendall Sheffield held out of practice and what it means

Atlanta had a few notable players in each distinction of the injury report

Top News

Beek's Bits: What starting 0-3 means for Falcons, key to knocking off Packers, prediction, NFC South picks

Who will win, Falcons or Packers? Experts' picks

Behind Enemy Lines: 'Buckle up,' Falcons-Packers 'should be fun'

Goodie Mob covers it all, Dirty South to Dirty Birds | Bird Noises presented by Bose

Advertising