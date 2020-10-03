Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley questionable; Takk McKinley out

The Falcons won't like being down three defensive starters against the No. 1 scoring offense in the league, but things could have been much worse. Getting Foye Oluokun and Kendall Sheffield back will be big for this defense, and it appears Grady Jarrett and Dante Fowler will be good to go as well. Both Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are the type of person to play through discomfort, but they will be game-time decisions for Atlanta. If the Falcons are in a shootout against the Packers, they will want to have those two on the field. Atlanta is a bit healthier than it was entering the Chicago game, but this is a much tougher opponent.