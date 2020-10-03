Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley questionable; Takk McKinley out

The Atlanta Falcons will be down four starters heading into Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers with the possibility that star receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley could miss the action as well.
Jones and Ridley are both listed as questionable, while defensive end Takk McKinley joins Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen and Younghoe Koo as the players officially ruled out for Monday night. There is a positive spin to the injury report as well, though, as players like Kaleb McGary, Grady Jarrett and Foye Oluokun look to be in good shape heading into the prime-time matchup. The Falcons will need as many players on the field as possible for this important game.
Here is the full injury report for the Falcons from Saturday:
|Player
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game status
|DT Marlon Davidson
|Knee
|Full participation
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|N/A
|T Matt Gono
|Shoulder
|Full participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|S Kendall Sheffield
|Foot
|Full participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|WR Russell Gage
|Concussion
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|Elbow
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|LB Foye Oluokun
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Questionable
|T Kaleb McGary
|Knee
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|S Ricardo Allen
|Elbow
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Out
|K Younghoe Koo
|Right groin
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Out
|WR Calvin Ridley
|Ankle
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Questionable
|DE Dante Fowler Jr.
|Ankle
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|S Keanu Neal
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Out
|DT Grady Jarrett
|Hip
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|DE Takk McKinley
|Groin
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Out
|RB Todd Gurley
|Rest
|N/A
|N/A
|Did not participate
|N/A
|G James Carpenter
|Rest
|N/A
|N/A
|Did not participate
|N/A
Here is the Packers' full injury report from Thursday:
|Player
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|WR Davante Adams
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|CB Jaire Alexander
|Hand
|Full participation
|Full participation
|DL Kenny Clark
|Groin
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|TE Josiah Deguara
|Ankle
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|LB Rashan Gary
|Ankle
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|G Elgton Jenkins
|Back/Rib
|Full participation
|Full participation
|LB Christian Kirksey
|Pectoral
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|WR Allen Lazard
|Core
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|TE Marcedes Lewis
|Knee
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|LB Randy Ramsey
|Groin
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|LB Za'Darius Smith
|Ankle
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|G/T Billy Turner
|Knee
|Full participation
|Full participation
|QB Jordan Love
|Illness
|N/A
|Did not participate
What it means
The Falcons won't like being down three defensive starters against the No. 1 scoring offense in the league, but things could have been much worse. Getting Foye Oluokun and Kendall Sheffield back will be big for this defense, and it appears Grady Jarrett and Dante Fowler will be good to go as well. Both Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are the type of person to play through discomfort, but they will be game-time decisions for Atlanta. If the Falcons are in a shootout against the Packers, they will want to have those two on the field. Atlanta is a bit healthier than it was entering the Chicago game, but this is a much tougher opponent.