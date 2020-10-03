Falcons rule out Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen, Younghoe Koo for Monday night

The Atlanta Falcons will be at less than full strength when they take the field on Monday night against an undefeated Green Bay Packers squad.

Prior to the team's practice on Saturday, coach Dan Quinn revealed that safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen have been ruled out for the game as well as kicker Younghoe Koo. This is the first missed game of the season for Neal and Koo, who are dealing with a hamstring and groin injury, respectively. Allen also missed Atlanta's Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears after sustaining an elbow injury in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.

With Neal and Allen out at safety against a Packers offense that currently leads the league in points per game, the Falcons will rely on Damontae Kazee and rookie Jaylinn Hawkins to step up. Kazee is the team's primary centerfield safety and has a propensity for making plays on the ball, while Hawkins can fill the box safety role and received his first substantial playing time in the loss to the Bears.

Earlier in the week, the Falcons signed former South Carolina kicker Elliott Fry to their practice squad and are expected to add him to the active roster ahead of Monday night. Quinn expressed confidence in Fry on Saturday, saying he's someone they have a lot of familiarity with, dating back to his days in college.