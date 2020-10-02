Q&A with ESPN's Louis Riddick: Biggest challenge for Falcons defense, Ridley feasting, more

ESPN color analyst Louis Riddick previews the Falcons upcoming matchup with the Packers

Oct 02, 2020 at 04:49 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons (0-3) will head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers (3-0) on ESPN's "Monday Night Football." As the Falcons look to get their first win of the season on the road against a tough NFC opponent, ESPN color analyst Louis Riddick joins AtlantaFalcons.com to provide his insight and analysis heading into Monday's primetime game.

What are your thoughts on the Falcons' offense through three games?

Louis Riddick: They are very explosive offensively. Obviously, Calvin and Julio are as good as it gets. The deep passing game, particularly on first down off of play-action, Calvin has just feasted off that. I heard Dirk Koetter say that was something they wanted to do more of this year, and they've done more. The passing game has been productive. Todd Gurley has had his moments.

What are the keys to the Falcons beating the Packers?

Riddick: It's disconcerting that all of those years that Dan has been there, he has tried to upgrade the pass rush and still hasn't been able to where on a consistent basis have it where they can rush four and cover seven and raise hell. It hasn't been consistent. This could get ugly for this defense quickly unless these guys can stop making mistakes, start playing with better technique and be able to put some type of pressure on Aaron because if they don't, he's going to pick them a part, he's just too good. They have their work cut out for them on that side of the ball. They're going to have to maximize every possession offensively. They can't afford to score too quickly. They need to keep the ball with Aaron Rodgers.
* What do you see as some of the issues Atlanta's defense is having?*

Riddick: In order to play this type of scheme, they need to be able to rush with consistency. Dante Fowler has not been able to consistently do that over his career. Takk needs to stay healthy. When he's healthy, he plays probably harder than anyone on that defense from a motor perspective. Grady is one of the very best, but he can't do it alone. It's a multi-layered issue, front and coverage always go together. If you're deficient in one, the other has to be strong. But they've been deficient in both, it usually spells bad things. All that being said, they should have won the last two games they've played.

What is the matchup you're most looking forward to watching?

Riddick: It'll be interesting to see what Green Bay does with Jaire Alexander as far as will he travel with Julio? Or will he matchup with Calvin? He has the foot speed to handle a guy like Ridley who's a little bit quicker than Julio. That's a nice matchup.

Julio Jones limited at practice | Falcons at Work

Julio Jones was a limited participant at practice, according to the team's official injury report, but he is back on the field. Take a look at the best images from practice in this gallery, presented by Quikrete.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 talks to the receivers during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 talks to the receivers during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Defensive backs look on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Defensive backs look on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 runs during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 runs during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 works with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 works with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield #20 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield #20 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 works with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 works with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield #20 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield #20 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield #20 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield #20 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 works with defensive back Delrick Abams #42 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 works with defensive back Delrick Abams #42 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield #20 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield #20 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 looks during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 looks during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs over coach Dave Brock during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs over coach Dave Brock during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs over coach Dave Brock during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs over coach Dave Brock during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs over coach Dave Brock during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs over coach Dave Brock during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter look on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter look on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 puts on his helmet during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 puts on his helmet during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris works with quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris works with quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 fist bumps a coach during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 fist bumps a coach during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Senior defensive assistant coach Doug Mallory looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Senior defensive assistant coach Doug Mallory looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 hydrates during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 hydrates during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Coach Greg Knapp works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Coach Greg Knapp works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee #27 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee #27 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 runs during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 runs during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield #20 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield #20 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Coach Joe Whitt Jr. works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Coach Joe Whitt Jr. works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up with the offensive line during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up with the offensive line during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 works with tight end Luke Stocker #88 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 works with tight end Luke Stocker #88 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jared Pinkney #89 runs a drill during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jared Pinkney #89 runs a drill during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abams #42 works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abams #42 works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard John Wetzel #75 works with offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons guard John Wetzel #75 works with offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Related Content

news

Julio Jones not 100 percent but 'feels good' ahead of MNF

Julio Jones has practiced two days in a row after missing the Falcons' Week 2 matchup with the Bears 
news

Packers coach Matt LaFleur: I learned so much from Dan Quinn 

Packers coach Matt LaFleur discusses the impact Dan Quinn has had on his career 
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones limited for second day

The Falcons' injury report from Thursday's practice is long and filled with key players
news

Beek's Bits: What starting 0-3 means for Falcons, key to knocking off Packers, prediction, NFC South picks

If recent Falcons-Packers history means anything, Atlanta will need to score lots of points Monday night
news

Who will win, Falcons or Packers? Experts' picks

The Falcons will take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Monday night
news

SFTB: How to change the narrative, killer instinct, status of Julio Jones, Falcons defense, and a poem

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

Early Bird Report: Falcons will rely on drones to clean stadium after games

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

Behind Enemy Lines: 'Buckle up,' Falcons-Packers 'should be fun'

Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Mike Spofford of Packers.com share some information on one of the hottest teams in the NFL
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Packers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details and matchup notes for Monday night's showdown with the Green Bay Packers
news

Matt Ryan on how Falcons can beat Packers, get to 1-3

Matt Ryan discusses the upcoming matchup with the Packers and how he can individually improve to help Atlanta get a win 
news

Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley, Grady Jarrett miss practice

The Falcons' injury report from Thursday's practice is long and filled with key players

