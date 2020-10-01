Report: Falcons adding kicker Elliott Fry to practice squad

Fry joins punter Cameron Nizialek as the specialists on Atlanta's practice squad, and coach Dan Quinn said Nizialek would handle the kicking duties during Thursday's practice session. Quinn also said the team would continue to monitor Koo's status throughout the week leading up to Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers.

"Right now, we're keeping an extra kicker and punter on the practice squad," Quinn said. "So, that's one option if it was deemed available to do that, but the good news is we'll take this all the way through the next few days. We do have an extra day this week with the game on a Monday night, so we'll spend all of the time we need to research that and be prepared if we do need to."