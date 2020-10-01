Report: Falcons adding kicker Elliott Fry to practice squad

With Younghoe Koo dealing with a groin injury, the Atlanta Falcons are reportedly signing kicker Elliott Fry to their practice squad

Oct 01, 2020 at 01:46 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AP Photo/Amr Alfiky

With Younghoe Koo dealing with a groin injury, the Atlanta Falcons are signing kicker Elliott Fry to their practice squad, according to a report by NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Fry joins punter Cameron Nizialek as the specialists on Atlanta's practice squad, and coach Dan Quinn said Nizialek would handle the kicking duties during Thursday's practice session. Quinn also said the team would continue to monitor Koo's status throughout the week leading up to Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers.

"Right now, we're keeping an extra kicker and punter on the practice squad," Quinn said. "So, that's one option if it was deemed available to do that, but the good news is we'll take this all the way through the next few days. We do have an extra day this week with the game on a Monday night, so we'll spend all of the time we need to research that and be prepared if we do need to."

Fry played at South Carolina prior to joining the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and spending with the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While at South Carolina, Fry made 51 of his 70 field goal attempts, including a long of 55 yards.

