Julio Jones not 100 percent but 'feels good' ahead of MNF

It's hard to keep Julio Jones from playing a game, he's the ultimate competitor. It's even more rare when the All-Pro wide receiver misses consecutive games and he's hoping that isn't the case this week.

Jones injured his hamstring in the Falcons' Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and was unable to practice ahead of Atlanta's most recent game against the Chicago Bears. Jones was ruled out when the Falcons released their inactives 90 minutes before kickoff.

After participating in a limited fashion on Thursday, Jones was able to practice again on Friday.

Following practice, Jones spoke with the media and said although he's not at full strength currently, he's optimistic about how he feels heading into the weekend.

"It's a soft tissue issue (injury), like I said," Jones said. "I feel good. I've been running well at practice and things like that. I'm not 100% with anything, but I feel good."

Jones has caught 11 passes for 181 yards this season and is hoping to build off his strong start to the year. Given its Jones' ninth year in the NFL, he knows sometimes with soft tissue injuries it can be hard to predict how long it will take for a full recovery.

"When you have hamstrings and soft tissue issues and things like that, it's just one of those things that's nagging," Jones said. "They can be lengthy if you don't care of yourself and do what you need to do."