Falcons injury report: Updating status Fabian Moreau of as Bills practice week begins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau missed practice on Wednesday dealing with an injury to his ribs, according to a participation report released by the team.

The starting outside corner is essential to this Falcons defense, playing essentially every down. His status for Sunday's game against Buffalo will be determined at a later date. The Falcons have Darren Hall, Avery Williams and Kendall Sheffield in reserve, should they be required.

Moreau is the only player listed on the participation report, though he's not the only person will their availability uncertain. The Falcons have added several to the reserve/COVID-19 list in recent days, many of them on defense.

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

