Falcons injury report: Updating status Fabian Moreau of as Bills practice week begins

Videos Jalen Mayfield predicts who will win Georgia vs Michigan

Videos Foye Oluokun on being named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Videos 'What I've watched of him, I'm very impressed' | Matt Ryan press conference

Videos 'Josh is a guy that can make every throw on the field' | Arthur Smith press conference

Videos Kyle Pitts record-breaking game, huge win over Detroit Lions | On The Rise

Videos Grady Jarrett Mic'd Up | "Damn, y'all don't gotta block nobody else"?

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson mic'd up | "Why is she crying?"

Videos How the Atlanta Falcons can beat the Buffalo Bills | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Breaking down Cordarrelle Patterson's 6 yd TD run vs. Detroit Lions | Film Review

Videos The sounds behind-the-scenes of the Falcons victory against the Lions | Bose All-Access

Videos 'He's taken charge of this defense. He runs the show.' | Arthur Smith press conference

Videos Deion Jones on yesterday's win against the Detroit Lions

Videos Breaking down Falcons dramatic win over Lions, why they're good in close games

Videos Foye Oluokun on his game winning interception

Videos Matt Ryan on the Falcons 20-16 victory over the Lions

Videos Chris Lindstrom post game press conference

Videos Lions vs. Falcons Highlights | Week 16

Videos Arthur Smith speaks after the Falcons home win over the Detroit Lions

Videos Highlight: Foye Oluokun reads Tim Boyle like a book on game-sealing interception

Videos Sideline Access: Hayden Hurst touchdown

Videos Sideline Access: Cordarrelle Patterson touchdown

Videos Highlight: Kyle Pitts' 19-yard catch and run gets Falcons into red zone

Videos Highlight: Matt Ryan's incredibly accurate 12-yard pass hits Hayden Hurst for a touchdown

Videos Highlight: Matt Ryan couldn't be more accurate on 35-yard bomb to Kyle Pitts

Videos Highlight: Deion Jones' powerful hit stick stops St. Brown firmly in his tracks

Videos Highlight: Cordarrelle Patterson races around edge for big fourth down touchdown

Videos Highlight: Matt Ryan finds Kyle Pitts in traffic over middle for first down

Videos Josh Harris reacts to making the 2022 Pro Bowl

Videos Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts reacts to being named a 2022 Pro Bowler

Videos Dave Ragone on the 'consistency' of rookie Kyle Pitts

Videos Dean Pees on adjustments before facing the Detroit Lions

Videos Marquice Williams on Josh Harris pro bowl selection, facing Detroit

Videos A.J. Terrell on not getting caught up with the numbers

Videos Adetokunbo Ogundeji on learning from his teammates and growing as a player

Videos 'My confidence in Russ has always been high' | Matt Ryan press conference

Videos 'I love the passion of our fans. We need to reward them at home' | Arthur Smith press conference

Videos 'They call me the minivan' | Brandon Copeland mic'd up vs the San Fransisco 49ers

Videos Breaking down Olamide Zaccheaus' 49 yard catch against the 49ers | Film Review

Videos Arthur Smith on how the team has to do a better job in the red zone