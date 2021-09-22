Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell, Russell Gage miss start of Giants practice week

Frank Darby also remains out after missing Buccaneers contest

Sep 22, 2021 at 03:40 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons are missing two key starters to start this practice week. Receiver Russell Gage and cornerback A.J. Terrell missed Wednesday's work after suffering injuries in a Week 2 loss at Tampa Bay.

Gage has an ankle injury and Terrell has a concussion. Missing both or either of them for Sunday's game at the New York Giants would be a significant setback, though head coach Arthur Smith will make a decision on Gage later in the week. Terrell must be cleared from the concussion protocol before he's allowed to suit up.

Rookie receiver Frank Darby remains out with a calf injury suffered in practice last week.

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

