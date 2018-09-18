Podcast: Falcons' first win, offense, Saints game discussed in episode 2 of Falcons Audible

Matt Tabeek, the digital managing editor of AtlantaFalcons.com, hosts the show and is joined by two former Falcons quarterback -- D.J. Shockley and Dave Archer. Tabeek joined the Falcons in 2017 after leading the NFL coverage at CBSSports.com, where he worked for seven years. Tabeek has worked in the media since 1998, with stops at The Cincinnati Enquirer, Fayetteville Observer, The Winchester Star and The Journal where he's covered everything from the NFL to college basketball and football to Little League baseball. Shockley stays busy as a studio analyst for the SEC Network and contributes to the ACC Network, 92.9 The Game and AtlantaFalcons.com. Archer played for the Falcons, Redskins, Chargers and Eagles and is a Falcons radio analyst for 92.9 The Game as well as a contributor to AtlantaFalcons.com.