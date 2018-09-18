Podcast: Falcons' first win, offense, Saints game discussed in episode 2 of Falcons Audible

In the latest episode of Falcons Audible podcast, the following topics are covered:
- The Falcons' 31-24 win over the Panthers
- How the Falcons' offense turned things around from a week ago
- Why the Falcons-Panthers game still came down to the end
- A spin around the NFL for the latest scores and storylines
- A look at the Falcons-Saints matchup and the importance of winning this one
Download, subscribe and watch the podcast
Falcons Audible is recorded every Monday morning at the team headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga., following Falcons games.
- Listen and subscribe to it on iTunes: Click here
- Watch it here on AtlantaFalcons.com: Click here
If you have a question you'd like to submit you can choose one of the following:
- email Straight from the Beek: Click here
- Call the Falcons Audible line (leave your name, city and keep it brief): (470) 341-4177
About the Falcons Audible cast
Matt Tabeek, the digital managing editor of AtlantaFalcons.com, hosts the show and is joined by two former Falcons quarterback -- D.J. Shockley and Dave Archer. Tabeek joined the Falcons in 2017 after leading the NFL coverage at CBSSports.com, where he worked for seven years. Tabeek has worked in the media since 1998, with stops at The Cincinnati Enquirer, Fayetteville Observer, The Winchester Star and The Journal where he's covered everything from the NFL to college basketball and football to Little League baseball. Shockley stays busy as a studio analyst for the SEC Network and contributes to the ACC Network, 92.9 The Game and AtlantaFalcons.com. Archer played for the Falcons, Redskins, Chargers and Eagles and is a Falcons radio analyst for 92.9 The Game as well as a contributor to AtlantaFalcons.com.