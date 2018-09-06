Falcons at Eagles: Live updates, score, highlights, breaking news

PHILADELPHIA -- The Atlanta Falcons will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2018 NFL Kickoff game on Thursday night. Atlanta took the defending Super Bowl champions to the brink in its 15-10 divisional round playoff loss in January, and the Falcons have the opportunity to start their season off with a bang by securing a road win against a good Eagles team.
Follow along with us below for live updates and analysis of the clash between the Falcons and Eagles as well as highlights, breaking news and additional commentary.