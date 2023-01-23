Falcons announce head coach, coordinator roles for 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons and the Patriots are the two coaching staffs that have been selected to coach the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 2 in Las Vegas. The Shrine Bowl announced last week that the Falcons will coach the East Team.
The East-West Shrine Bowl is another chance for top college players to meet (and play in front of) NFL scouts and coaches. With the Falcons coaching staff having been selected to coach one of the teams in this year's game, it will allow them an up-close and personal look at some of these players as they will run practices with their team prior to the game.
Another layer to the Shrine Bowl is that head coaches and certain coordinators of both teams will take on supervisor roles. So, other coaches have been appointed to take on those roles in the practices leading up to the game and the game itself.
Atlanta announced on Monday that special teams coordinator Marquice Williams will be the head coach of the East Team. Tight ends coach Justin Peelle will be the offensive coordinator, while inside linebackers coach Frank Bush will be the defensive coordinator. Bush called plays for the Falcons defense in Week 15 of the 2022 season in New Orleans when then-defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken to the hospital following a collision with a player pregame.
Steven King will act as the East Team's special teams coordinator. King joined the Falcons in 2022 as a diversity coaching fellow working with the special teams units in Atlanta.
Join us as we take a look back at our favorite photos on defense from the 2022 Atlanta Falcons season.