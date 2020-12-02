Early Bird Report: Younghoe Koo's long journey to become NFL's leading kicker

Falcons defense putting it all together

While the offense has largely defined the Falcons during the Matt Ryan Era, it's the defense that has begun to win games of late. Often maligned through the years, Atlanta's defense is now receiving praise and attention. ESPN writer Paul Gutierrez wrote about how well the Falcons' defense played on Sunday against the Raiders, a major factor in the team's decisive victory.

"I feel like everybody has taken notice," defensive lineman Jacob Tuioti-Mariner said after the game. "The defense has taken a step forward these past couple weeks. It is a good feeling. We all trust each other with our jobs. It is just a good feeling to be out there and flying around with each other."

What we learned from Sunday's Week 12 games

Atlanta's 43-6 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders was its best performance of the season by a good margin. It was similar to the Falcons' 40-23 win against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6, but the defense had a complete performance throughout the entire game on Sunday, allowing just three points in each half.

Deion Jones was among the heroes of the game, coming through with a pick-six in the third quarter, which was one of five turnovers for the Falcons. Atlanta also had five sacks, including the first of Jacob Tuioti-Mariner's career. Offensively, it took a little bit of time to get things going, but Matt Ryan tossed two touchdown passes – one each to Calvin Ridley and Brandon Powell – and Ito Smith closed things off with a fourth-quarter touchdown run.

One week after a lackluster performance against the New Orleans Saints, the Falcons rebounded in a big way. This type of win is more along the lines of what fans expected from Atlanta this season, and it could once again make Raheem Morris a prime contender for the full-time coaching job, which Adam Maya writes in his recap of the Falcons-Raiders game for NFL.com.