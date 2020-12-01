Falcons place Olamide Zaccheaus on IR, promote Laquon Treadwell to active roster 

Treadwell is coming off of the Falcons' reserve/COVID-19 list and directly to the 53-man roster

Dec 01, 2020 at 02:59 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus has been placed on injured reserve after exiting the team's win against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a toe injury. Additionally, the Falcons have announced that Laquon Treadwell has been activated off of the reserve/COVID-19 list and added to the 53-man roster.

Zaccheaus joined the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has been an impact player at times for Atlanta. Without Calvin Ridley available against the Denver Broncos this season, Zaccheaus had his first 100-yard outing, catching four passes for 103 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown. As a rookie, Zaccheaus caught a 93-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan, the longest touchdown pass of his career.

The Falcons signed Treadwell as a free agent this offseason. The former first-rounder was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 23rd-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. In his four seasons with the Vikings, Treadwell appeared in 53 games and made 16 starts. He caught 65 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns while playing for Minnesota. He has been on the Falcons' practice squad throughout the 2020 season.

