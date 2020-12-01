Falcons place Olamide Zaccheaus on IR, promote Laquon Treadwell to active roster 

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus has been placed on injured reserve after exiting the team's win against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a toe injury. Additionally, the Falcons have announced that Laquon Treadwell has been activated off of the reserve/COVID-19 list and added to the 53-man roster.

Zaccheaus joined the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has been an impact player at times for Atlanta. Without Calvin Ridley available against the Denver Broncos this season, Zaccheaus had his first 100-yard outing, catching four passes for 103 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown. As a rookie, Zaccheaus caught a 93-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan, the longest touchdown pass of his career.