Falcons release depth chart ahead of Saints' matchup

The Atlanta Falcons (4-7) lineup is set for the upcoming home matchup with the New Orleans Saints (9-2).
OFFENSE
What's changed: Laquon Treadwell will now serve as Calvin Ridley's backup with Olamide Zaccheaus on injured reserve. Matt Hennessy is listed as the backup center with Justin McCray backing up James Carpenter at left guard.
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|QB
|Matt Ryan
|Matt Schaub
|WR
|Julio Jones
|Christian Blake
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Brandon Powell
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Jaeden Graham
|Luke Stocker
|RB
|Todd Gurley, Keith Smith (FB)
|Brian Hill
|Ito Smith
|Qadree Ollison
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Matt Gono
|LG
|James Carpenter
|Justin McCray
|C
|Alex Mack
|Matt Hennessy
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|John Wetzel
DEFENSE
What's changed: Dante Fowler returns to the starting lineup with Steven Means backing him up.
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DE
|Allen Bailey
|Charles Harris
|DT
|Grady Jarrett
|Marlon Davidson
|Deadrin Senat
|DT
|Tyeler Davison
|John Cominsky
|DE
|Dante Fowler
|Steven Means
|Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|LB
|Deion Jones
|LaRoy Reynolds
|Edmond Robinson
|LB
|Foye Oluokun
|Mykal Walker
|CB
|Kendall Sheffield
|Blidi Wreh-Wilson
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Darqueze Dennard
|S
|Ricardo Allen
|Sharrod Neasman
|S
|Keanu Neal
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|CB
|Isaiah Oliver
|Tyler Hall
SPECIAL TEAMS
What's changed: No changes have been made from Week 12.
|Position
|Starter
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Sterling Hofrichter
|LS
|Josh Harris
|KR
|Brandon Powell
|PR
|Brandon Powell
|KO
|Younghoe Koo