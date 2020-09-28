Early Bird Report: What we learned in Falcons' loss vs. Bears

In his recap for NFL.com , Kevin Patra touched on the team's play in the fourth quarter, discussing the performances on both sides of the ball. He also detailed yet another good performance from receiver Calvin Ridley, who surpassed 100 receiving yards for the third time this season, and how Atlanta was unable to adjust once Chicago focused on limiting big plays.

"With Julio Jones out and Russell Gage hurt early in the tilt, the Falcons relied on Calvin Ridley﻿, who is proving he can be a No. 1 target," Patra writes. "As with all things Atlanta, however, it fell apart late. Ridley compiled 110 yards on five catches early in the third quarter. He didn't have a catch the rest of the way despite 13 total targets. Credit the Bears back end adjusting, knowing Ryan's other receivers couldn't pick up the slack. Chicago took advantage of the Falcons missing linemen up front, battering Ryan often. Akiem Hicks generated a whopping five QB hits and 1.5 sacks. Khalil Mack was a monster off the edge, earning two QB hits, half a sack, and disrupted many more plays. The Bears gave up chunk plays early. Once they took those away, the Falcons offense was dead in the water. And Atlanta couldn't adjust."