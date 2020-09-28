Early Bird Report: What we learned in Falcons' loss vs. Bears

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Sep 28, 2020 at 10:48 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

A second fourth-quarter loss is a tough pill for the Falcons to swallow. After entering the fourth quarter with a 26-10 lead, the Falcons couldn't control the ball, offensively, and their defense allowed three touchdowns to Bears quarterback Nick Foles.

In his recap for NFL.com, Kevin Patra touched on the team's play in the fourth quarter, discussing the performances on both sides of the ball. He also detailed yet another good performance from receiver Calvin Ridley, who surpassed 100 receiving yards for the third time this season, and how Atlanta was unable to adjust once Chicago focused on limiting big plays.

"With Julio Jones out and Russell Gage hurt early in the tilt, the Falcons relied on Calvin Ridley﻿, who is proving he can be a No. 1 target," Patra writes. "As with all things Atlanta, however, it fell apart late. Ridley compiled 110 yards on five catches early in the third quarter. He didn't have a catch the rest of the way despite 13 total targets. Credit the Bears back end adjusting, knowing Ryan's other receivers couldn't pick up the slack. Chicago took advantage of the Falcons missing linemen up front, battering Ryan often. Akiem Hicks generated a whopping five QB hits and 1.5 sacks. Khalil Mack was a monster off the edge, earning two QB hits, half a sack, and disrupted many more plays. The Bears gave up chunk plays early. Once they took those away, the Falcons offense was dead in the water. And Atlanta couldn't adjust."

Week 3 NFL takeaways

Patra wasn't the only writer critical of Atlanta's performance against Chicago. In his takeaways for ESPN, Vaughn McClure noted the similarities in the Falcons' two most recent contests and the decisions late in those games.

"There has to be some sort of major change made after the Falcons were outscored 20-0 in the fourth quarter to blow a 26-10 lead and fall to the Bears," McClure writes. "Coach Dan Quinn appears to be on the verge of being fired, although he avoided talking about his job status postgame. The Falcons threw the ball five times and ran it once during consecutive fourth-quarter possessions after holding a 26-16 lead. Coupled with a Week 2 loss at Dallas in which the Falcons blew a 39-24 fourth-quarter lead, the Falcons now are the first team to lose twice in one season while holding 15-plus-point leads, according to Elias Sports Bureau research. If Quinn isn't let go, offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter certainly might be in trouble for his playcalling."

Related Links

Week 3 grades

CBSSports.com's John Breech was very positive in his review of Chicago's afternoon in Atlanta, particularly the team's decision to bench quarterback Mitch Trubisky in favor of Nick Foles. For the Bears' comeback, he assigned the team an "A+" grade. Breech was on the completely opposite end of the spectrum for the Falcons, however, giving them an "F" in the loss.

"If you blow a lead of 15 points for a second straight week, you get an 'F,'" Breech writes. "Those are the rules here. A big reason this loss happened is because the Falcons offense absolutely disappeared in the fourth quarter. Matt Ryan didn't complete his first pass of the quarter until there was under two minutes left, and shortly after he did that, he threw a pick that sealed the win for Chicago. If we learned one thing about the Falcons in this game, it's that no lead is ever safe in Atlanta, no matter how big."

More headlines for Falcons fans

Game Photos | Bears at Falcons

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears with top photos from inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 3.

AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8800_16x9web
1 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH2_6832_16x9web
2 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4799_16x9web
3 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8526_16x9web
4 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8169_16x9web
5 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8406_16x9web
6 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8795_16x9web
7 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8748_16x9web
8 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8939_16x9web
9 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_9025_16x9web
10 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH2_6767_16x9web
11 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_9009_16x9web
12 / 69
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_9031_16x9web
13 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH2_6791_16x9web
14 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_9010_16x9web
15 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8985_16x9web
16 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8876_16x9web
17 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8817_16x9web
18 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8852_16x9web
19 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8968_16x9web
20 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_8573_16x9web
21 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH2_6824_16x9web
22 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_8725_16x9web
23 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_8964_16x9web
24 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_8792_16x9web
25 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9071_16x9web
26 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9096_16x9web
27 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9103_16x9web
28 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9089_16x9web
29 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9130_16x9web
30 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4320_16x9web
31 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4115_16x9web
32 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4368_16x9web
33 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4281_16x9web
34 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4077_16x9web
35 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4260_16x9web
36 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4396_16x9web
37 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4448_16x9web
38 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4377_16x9web
39 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4558_16x9web
40 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4883_16x9web
41 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5237_16x9web
42 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5483_16x9web
43 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5457_16x9web
44 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5488_16x9web
45 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5461_16x9web
46 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5509_16x9web
47 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5724_16x9web
48 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5777_16x9web
49 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5799_16x9web
50 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5780_16x9web
51 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5820_16x9web
52 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5913_16x9web
53 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5919_16x9web
54 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9193_16x9web
55 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5923_16x9web
56 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9313_16x9web
57 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5983_16x9web
58 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9458_16x9web
59 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9353_16x9web
60 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9463_16x9web
61 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9510_16x9web
62 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9553_16x9web
63 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9767_16x9web
64 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9414_16x9web
65 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9596_16x9web
66 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9957_16x9web
67 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9720_16x9web
68 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF2_4031_16x9web
69 / 69

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: Hayden Hurst, Dak Prescott working together for suicide prevention 

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
The linebackers huddle up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: Are Falcons the NFL's best 0-2 team? 

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
news

Early Bird Report: Hayden Hurst appreciates Dak Prescott speaking up about mental health

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 receives the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
news

Early Bird Report: Russell Gage growing as member of Falcons offense

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
news

Early Bird Report: What we learned from Falcons' loss in Week 2

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: Julio Jones honored Aiyana Stanley-Jones in Week 1

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
Early Bird Report: Isaiah Oliver explains breakdown on D.K. Metcalf's touchdown
news

Early Bird Report: Isaiah Oliver explains breakdown on D.K. Metcalf's touchdown

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
Early Bird Report: Mercedes-Benz Stadium fares well in stadium rankings
news

Early Bird Report: Mercedes-Benz Stadium fares well in stadium rankings

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
Early Bird Report: A common theme with Falcons' first opponent and their next
news

Early Bird Report: A common theme with Falcons' first opponent and their next

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: What we learned from Falcons' Week 1 loss

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
Early Bird Report: How the Falcons can get more scores for Julio Jones
news

Early Bird Report: How the Falcons can get more scores for Julio Jones

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Top News

Beek's Bits: Six from Sunday and an early peek at the Packers

Beek's Bits: Six from Sunday and an early peek at the Packers

Tabeek: Falcons need to roll the dice, now

Tabeek: Falcons need to roll the dice, now

Three fourth-quarter touchdowns help Bears beat Falcons

Three fourth-quarter touchdowns help Bears beat Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 high-fives Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn during the first half against the Chicago Bears on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Falcons players defend Dan Quinn: 'This has nothing to do with him'

Advertising