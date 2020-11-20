Early Bird Report: Taysom Hill rumored to be Saints' starter vs. Falcons

How have Falcons been different under Morris?

The Falcons are 3-1 since Raheem Morris took over, and he has seemingly helped the team solve its late-game woes. Atlanta has been able to close out games on both sides of the ball and will need to continue to do so in order to navigate the toughest part of its schedule.

There's still talent on the Falcons' roster, but Morris and his staff have worked to make things simpler for their team. With the goal to go 1-0 each week, the Falcons have done a better job executing on the field in the way Morris has asked them.

"It's just a matter of the process," Morris said. "We trust our process. We deliver a simple, small message to the guys and they've been able to go out there -- and give them credit -- and execute it. They've been taking the message. They've been taking the keys to victory and they've been able to accomplish a couple of them. Three to be exact. We fell short in one game and we've got to continue to move on."

ESPN's Michael DiRocco further explained how Atlanta has changed since Morris took over and the messaging he's had for the team.

Picking first-time Pro Bowlers

Entering the 2020 season, Calvin Ridley was focused on proving he was among the league's elite. Just halfway through the season, he's proved that and then some. Despite missing a game and a half, Ridley currently leads the Falcons with 43 catches for 657 yards and six touchdowns. In projecting potential first-time Pro Bowlers for the 2020 season, NFL.com's Nick Shook ranks Ridley eighth among young players most likely to make it.