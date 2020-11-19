Julio Jones says 'blood is boiling' when Falcons battle Saints 

Julio Jones has competed in some heated battles between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons when these two NFC foes square up against one another two times a year.

Jones, the ultimate competitor, lives for these games and has had a lot of success throughout the years.

"With the Saints and Falcons, it's a rivalry game," Jones said. "Blood is boiling, it's chippy at times, things like that. That's what you're going to get in this game. I'm looking forward to playing in it."

Jones was only able to play in one of the games last season against the Saints and had three catches for 79 yards in that contest.

The Saints have one of the league's best run defenses but haven't experienced the same type of success against the pass. For the last three seasons, New Orleans' top cornerback Marshon Lattimore has been tasked with slowing down Jones.

Since entering the league, Lattimore has said Jones is the toughest wide receiver to defend. Lattimore has been limited this week in practice with an abdomen injury.

"To go up against him two times a year, it's great competition," Lattimore said. "I'm up for it. I'm ready for that matchup every year."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saints won't home atmosphere they've always had that has made it one of the hardest stadiums to play at in the NFL. But even without the fans, Jones says the rivalry between these clubs is one of the best in sports.