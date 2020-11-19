Julio Jones says 'blood is boiling' when Falcons battle Saints 

Julio Jones discusses the upcoming matchup with the New Orleans Saints 

Nov 19, 2020 at 04:02 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

Julio Jones has competed in some heated battles between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons when these two NFC foes square up against one another two times a year.

Jones, the ultimate competitor, lives for these games and has had a lot of success throughout the years.

"With the Saints and Falcons, it's a rivalry game," Jones said. "Blood is boiling, it's chippy at times, things like that. That's what you're going to get in this game. I'm looking forward to playing in it."

Jones was only able to play in one of the games last season against the Saints and had three catches for 79 yards in that contest.

The Saints have one of the league's best run defenses but haven't experienced the same type of success against the pass. For the last three seasons, New Orleans' top cornerback Marshon Lattimore has been tasked with slowing down Jones.

Since entering the league, Lattimore has said Jones is the toughest wide receiver to defend. Lattimore has been limited this week in practice with an abdomen injury.

"To go up against him two times a year, it's great competition," Lattimore said. "I'm up for it. I'm ready for that matchup every year."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saints won't home atmosphere they've always had that has made it one of the hardest stadiums to play at in the NFL. But even without the fans, Jones says the rivalry between these clubs is one of the best in sports.

"Alabama vs. Auburn is crazy, but this is a good rivalry," Jones said. "This is a big game, it's up there, don't get me wrong. Especially down there when they're able to have fans in that building, it's definitely a difficult place to play at. I love playing New Orleans."

Saints week begins | Falcons at Work

The Falcons are preparing to take on the Saints for the first time in 2020. Take a look at the best images from practice in this gallery, presented by Quikrete.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 works with offensive guard James Carpenter #77 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 works with offensive guard James Carpenter #77 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 stands with wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 stands with wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall #44 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall #44 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch ]during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch ]during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The offensive line at work during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
The offensive line at work during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris talks to wide receiver Julio Jones #11 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris talks to wide receiver Julio Jones #11 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 talks to Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 talks to Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The offensive line at work during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
The offensive line at work during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 listens to coach Chris Morgan during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 listens to coach Chris Morgan during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall #44 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall #44 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 stands near wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 stands near wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 talks to Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 talks to Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 works with offensive guard James Carpenter #77 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 works with offensive guard James Carpenter #77 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 stands with wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 stands with wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

