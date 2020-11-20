Who will win, Falcons or Saints? Experts' picks

The Falcons will head to New Orleans to take on their bitter rivals, the Saints

Nov 19, 2020 at 07:59 PM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

AP_19333105568214
AP Photo/John Amis

We can talk about the fact that the New Orleans Saints are 7-2 and sitting atop the NFC right now and how, at the same time, the Atlanta Falcons are just 3-6 and are 2-6 against NFC foes.

We can also pick apart how the Falcons have now lost four of their last five matchups against the Saints or how New Orleans must make do without their Hall of Fame quarterback for at least this game and most likely a few more.

RELATED CONTENT

But guess what? None of that matters when these two teams meet. It may be cliché, but it's the truth; throw the records out the window when these two rivals clash.

If you need a reminder, go back to the last time these two teams met in New Orleans. The Falcons came in sporting a 1-7 record and the Saints were 7-1. Atlanta not only won, 26-9, but it sparked a second-half turnaround for the Falcons' season. I thought it was perhaps the best win of the Dan Quinn era, too.

So, who will win on Sunday? Well, here is who the experts are picking:

For complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, USA TODAY, Bleacher Report and The Sporting News.

Related Content

news

Julio Jones says 'blood is boiling' when Falcons battle Saints 

Julio Jones discusses the upcoming matchup with the New Orleans Saints 
news

Falcons injury report: No improvement for Calvin Ridley as Saints game nears

Ridley remains limited in the Falcons' most recent injury report
news

Mercedes-Benz Stadium documentary 'RISING UP: A Westside Story' to premier November 23

This documentary highlights the fiscal and construction challenges during the build, as well as challenges the organization faced by some in the surrounding Atlanta communities
news

SFTB: Falcons' monster stretch, Raheem Morris, playoff chances, Tony Dungy, franchise's best LB

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

Early Bird Report: The Pro Bowl case for Calvin Ridley

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Saints: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details and matchup notes for Sunday's game vs. New Orleans.
news

Matt Ryan on Saints rivalry, battles with Drew Brees over the years and his durability 

Matt Ryan talks about the upcoming matchup with the New Orleans Saints and how he's been able to stay durable throughout the years 
news

Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley limited to start Saints prep

As the Falcons start practice for Sunday's game against the Saints, Ridley was limited in practice
news

Raheem Morris reveals offensive, defensive improvements he'd be 'jacked up about'

During the Falcons' bye week, there was plenty of time for reflection
news

Under Pressure: How the Falcons' pass rush is doing more with less

Under interim head coach Raheem Morris, the Falcons have been increasingly effective at getting pressure in a variety of ways
news

'Put all you have into being the best'

Thanks to a tireless work ethic and humility instilled by his parents, Foye Oluokun is emerging as one of the NFL's best linebackers

Top News

Who will win, Falcons or Saints? Experts' picks

Julio Jones says 'blood is boiling' when Falcons battle Saints 

Jeezy talks Dirty Birds, favorite Falcons moments and 'Recession 2'

SFTB: Falcons' monster stretch, Raheem Morris, playoff chances, Tony Dungy, franchise's best LB

Advertising