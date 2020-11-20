Who will win, Falcons or Saints? Experts' picks

We can talk about the fact that the New Orleans Saints are 7-2 and sitting atop the NFC right now and how, at the same time, the Atlanta Falcons are just 3-6 and are 2-6 against NFC foes.

We can also pick apart how the Falcons have now lost four of their last five matchups against the Saints or how New Orleans must make do without their Hall of Fame quarterback for at least this game and most likely a few more.

But guess what? None of that matters when these two teams meet. It may be cliché, but it's the truth; throw the records out the window when these two rivals clash.

If you need a reminder, go back to the last time these two teams met in New Orleans. The Falcons came in sporting a 1-7 record and the Saints were 7-1. Atlanta not only won, 26-9, but it sparked a second-half turnaround for the Falcons' season. I thought it was perhaps the best win of the Dan Quinn era, too.