Early Bird Report: Raheem Morris's mindset for the Falcons

As he now takes over the team, Morris is molding them into the version of the group he would like to see. He spoke about the need for coaches to identify the problems with this team and for the players to correct them, which Morris hopes will begin this week against Minnesota. More importantly, though, as D. Orlando Ledbetter wrote about for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Morris wants Atlanta to impose its will on opposing teams .

"We have to be able to go out, we have to be able to execute," Morris said Tuesday. "We have to be able to do better. When you're in this league, it is a privilege to be a part of a team and there's no doubt about it. When it's a privilege to be a part of a team, you have to make it happen, you have to believe it and you have to expect it. The only way to do that is to go out and force my will on my opponent. … At the end of the day, we have to find a way to put our foot on people's throat in games. That's what's got to happen."