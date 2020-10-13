Falcons place Marlon Davidson on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson has been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Davidson is the second Falcons player to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Fellow rookie A.J. Terrell went on the list prior to Atlanta's game against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. The team's second-round pick has not been on the field much this season due to a knee injury that cost him time in training camp and at the start of the season. He's recorded four tackles and a pass defense as a member of Atlanta's defensive line rotation.

In addition to placing Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons are signing cornerback Tyler Hall to the active roster and signing linebacker James Burgess to the practice squad. Hall, an undrafted free agent acquisition this offseason, has been up on the active roster for multiple games this season and has two assisted special teams tackles.

Burgess, 26, was most recently with the New York Jets in 2019, when he started 10 games at middle linebacker. That season, he finished the year with 80 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, five pass defenses and two turnovers.

