Falcons place Marlon Davidson on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Falcons are also signing cornerback Tyler Hall to the active roster and linebacker James Burgess to the practice squad

Oct 13, 2020 at 03:55 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20200907_Practice_KD2_2199

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson has been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Davidson is the second Falcons player to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Fellow rookie A.J. Terrell went on the list prior to Atlanta's game against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. The team's second-round pick has not been on the field much this season due to a knee injury that cost him time in training camp and at the start of the season. He's recorded four tackles and a pass defense as a member of Atlanta's defensive line rotation.

In addition to placing Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons are signing cornerback Tyler Hall to the active roster and signing linebacker James Burgess to the practice squad. Hall, an undrafted free agent acquisition this offseason, has been up on the active roster for multiple games this season and has two assisted special teams tackles.

Burgess, 26, was most recently with the New York Jets in 2019, when he started 10 games at middle linebacker. That season, he finished the year with 80 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, five pass defenses and two turnovers.

What it means

Without Davidson, the Falcons' defensive line depth takes a small hit. The bigger downside is for Davidson, himself, who has not been able to get consistent on-field work since joining the Falcons this April. There's hope for Davidson's upside as a pass rusher, and there's no reason to believe he won't develop into a good player, but he's dealt with a couple of setbacks thus far his rookie year.

