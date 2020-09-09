Early Bird Report: Laying out Falcons' potential path to Super Bowl

NFL players to watch in Week 1

For the first time since the Super Bowl ended in February, we can talk about on-field matchups for NFL teams. Pro Football Focus dedicated an entire article detailing the top players to watch for each game around the league on Sunday. In Atlanta's game against Seattle, PFF's Ben Linsey says he's going to keep a close eye on the Falcons' young corners against the Seahawks' wide receivers, new Seattle safety Jamal Adams and Atlanta's new pass rusher, Dante Fowler.

"Fowler will be an interesting player to watch in Atlanta this season," Linsey writes. "He has improved in each of his four NFL seasons, but that improvement has only gotten him to a 72.0 PFF grade in 2019. His 67 pressures and 11.5 sacks both stick out as impressive marks, but over 50% of his pressures in 2019 were labeled as "clean-up" or "unblocked, meaning it may be harder for him to repeat that performance in 2020. Still, Fowler profiles as a nice upgrade over what Atlanta got from Vic Beasley Jr. last season, and he has a soft matchup in this one against Seattle's offensive line, particularly if lined up over right tackle."

Deion Jones ready for leadership role as team captain

Entering his fifth NFL season, linebacker Deion Jones has been named a team captain for the first time in his career. The former Pro Bowler is undoubtedly one of the most important players on Atlanta's defense, and now he will be one of the most important individuals within the team's locker room. In a piece for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jason Butt wrote in greater detail about Jones preparing for his first season as a team captain and why coach Dan Quinn felt it fitting to name his linebacker one of the Falcons' leaders.