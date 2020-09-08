Falcons sign Deone Bucannon, finalize practice squad

Bucannon becomes the 16th and final member of the Falcons' practice squad after initially being released by the organization earlier on Tuesday to make room for Steven Means to be activated off of the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bucannon, 28, joined the Falcons as a free agent this offseason after spending the 2019 season with both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants. He spent all of training camp with Atlanta and was included on the team's original 53-man roster as one of five linebackers. The former first-round pick enjoyed the best season of his career in 2015 as a member of the Arizona Cardinals when he recorded 112 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.