Early Bird Report: How the Falcons can get more scores for Julio Jones

For the Atlanta Falcons to accomplish what they want to, they will need to be better on the back end of the defense. The team drafted corner A.J. Terrell in the first round of the draft to help solidify the secondary, and he's looked every bit as advertised thus far in camp. Entering the season, NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein named Terrell as the pivotal rookie for Atlanta.

"The Falcons were in the bottom third of most pass-defense categories, so they have to be hoping that Terrell can make an early difference," Zierlein writes. "With New Orleans and Tampa in the same division, a bumpy rookie season for the corner could mean more of the same for Atlanta, while a solid year gives the Falcons a fighting playoff shot."

Week 1 Sunday Ticket rankings

Those fans who want to spend all day Sunday locked in and flipping to the best NFL games of the weekend are in luck. Pro Football Focus writer Ben Linsey has compiled a ranking of each game this weekend based on how entertaining and watchable they should be. Among the early games on Sunday, the Falcons-Seahawks matchup ranks second.