Falcons injury report: Top rookies A.J. Terrell, Marlon Davidson listed

 The team's first two draft picks missed time during Thursday's practice

Sep 10, 2020 at 07:29 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

As the Atlanta Falcons continue preparation for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, the team's first two draft picks missed time during Thursday's practice.

First-round pick A.J. Terrell, arguably the most impressive player throughout training camp, was limited in practice with a hamstring injury. He was listed as a starter on the team's initial depth chart. Second-round pick Marlon Davidson, who missed most of training camp due to a knee injury, was back at practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday, but he was downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday.

Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Thursday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday
DE Dante Fowler Ankle Full participant Full participant
C Matt Hennessy Knee Full participant Full participant
WR Russell Gage Groin Limited participant Full participant
CB A.J. Terrell Hamstring N/A Limited participant
CB Kendall Sheffield Foot Did not participate Did not participate
C Alex Mack Rest N/A Did not participate
DT Marlon Davidson Knee Limited participant Did not participate
DE Charles Harris Ankle Did not participate Did not participate

What it means

The downgrading of both A.J. Terrell and Marlon Davidson is obviously not good news for the Falcons, especially given the nature of their respective injuries. Terrell was out on the practice field at the beginning of practice for Atlanta on Thursday, meaning any injury likely occurred during practice. Davidson was also downgraded after practicing on Wednesday, and he also missed a large amount of time during training camp.

In more positive news, Russell Gage was upgraded after being a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, and Matt Hennessy was a full participant for the second-straight day. There's nothing to worry about with starting center Alex Mack, who was given the day off due to veteran rest.

Here is the Seahawks' injury report from Wednesday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday
OT Cedric Ogbuehi Pectoral Limited participation
OT Duane Brown Knee Limited participation
WR Phillip Dorsett Foot Limited participation

