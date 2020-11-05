Early Bird Report: Grady Jarrett a constant for Falcons defense

Falcons mid-term report card

With eight games in the books, the Falcons have reached the mid-point of their 2020 season. It hasn't been the start they had hoped for, especially given the way things ended in 2019. Major changes have already been made, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the organization. But there's time to see what is to come, D. Orlando Ledbetter took a look back at what has come to pass with a report card at the halfway point of the fall.

"Run defense: The Falcons are in the top 10 in run defense, giving up just 99.25 yards per game," Ledbetter writes. "However, it may be that teams don't have to run because they are having so much success against the meek pass defense. After Carolina's Mike Davis ran for 89 yards in the first meeting, the Falcons held him to 66 in the second meeting. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett's penetration has been key. Linebackers Foye Oluokun (54 tackles) and Deion Jones (51) have been stout. Strong safety Keanu Neal (51 tackles) is rounding back into form. GRADE: B"

Ledbetter looked at each of the primary units for the team, assigning grades for each of them.

Late interception helps Falcons win

The Atlanta Falcons earned their second win of the season on Thursday night, defeating the Carolina Panthers 25-17. It is the second win in the three games since interim head coach Raheem Morris took over, and the Falcons, who are currently 2-6, hope it won't be the last.

"We've been in every game we've played this year," Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said after the game. "We've had some crazy losses to be frank. I really believe that we have the caliber of team to go be in every game that we're going to play in for the rest of this season. Why can't we win them all? That's the mindset that I have."

The Falcons will look to continue their winning ways next week against the Denver Broncos to build momentum heading into their bye. Following the bye, things get much tougher, however. Atlanta's opponents have a combined record of 29-16, and the Falcons will play both the Saints and the Buccaneers twice in their final seven games.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco wrote more about the Falcons hoping to get things rolling after Thursday night's victory.