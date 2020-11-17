Early Bird Report: Falcons prepping for both Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Nov 17, 2020 at 10:02 AM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

NFL power rankings – What would teams take back

Most Falcons fans have probably avoided the national power rankings since the team's 0-5 start, but Atlanta is s l o w l y starting to creep back up the lists. Coming off their bye week, the Falcons held steady at No. 24 in ESPN's weekly power ranking.

This week's edition comes with a question of what moment or game would each time like to take back from this season. That question for the Falcons is fairly easy to answer, as ESPN's David Newton did.

"Ever wonder where the Falcons might be today had one of three players fallen on an onside kick in Week 2? It was a comedy of errors and allowed Dallas to complete a comeback from 15 points down in the final five minutes," Newton writes. "It set the tone for head coach Dan Quinn to be fired after a Week 5 loss to the Panthers as well as perhaps for other fourth-quarter collapses that ensued. Not since 1933, according to ESPN Stats & Information research, had a team that scored 39 points and had no turnovers lost. If Atlanta could have that moment back and started the season 1-1, there's no telling where it might be in the NFC playoff picture."

Report: Brees has multiple rib fractures

According to a tweet by ESPN's Ed Warder, Saints quarterback Drew Brees has multiple rib fractures on both sides of his body as well as a collapsed lung. Those injuries put Brees's status for Sunday's game in serious doubt, and there appears to be at least a chance that the Saints shut down their future Hall of Fame quarterback for the rest of the season before the playoffs.

Raheem Morris explained Monday that the Falcons would be preparing to face both Saints quarterbacks and there's no guarantee one would receive substantially more playing time than the other.

"They're pretty fortunate with their quarterback situation," Morris said. "Then, obviously, you know Sean Payton and Pete Carmichael, who they are and what they are and how they go about their business, they will plan diligently enough to get those guys ready to play against us, and we have to prepare for both. There's no doubt about that."

Winston replaces Brees after rib injury

Fresh off their bye week, the Falcons will begin preparations for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. It's the beginning of the toughest stretch of Atlanta's schedule, which also includes games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

While there are many questions the Falcons will need to answer in their final seven games, there's a major question for New Orleans this week. Starting quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees was unable to finish the Saints' 27-13 victory against the San Francisco 49ers after sustaining a rib injury.

According to ESPN's Mike Triplett, coach Sean Payton said Brees will undergo an MRI and X-rays to reveal the full extent of his rib injury. The Saints signed former Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston this offseason, and it was he who filled in for Brees in the second half.

"Winston completed 6 of 10 passes for 63 yards with no touchdowns and no turnovers," Triplett writes. "Fellow backup Taysom Hill also played one series at QB, running the ball four times for 36 yards with a lost fumble. The Saints' defense and special teams did most of the heavy lifting, with defensive backs Malcolm Jenkins and Patrick Robinson each intercepting passes and undrafted rookie receiver Marquez Callaway recovering two fumbled punt returns.

"The Saints have not specified who would replace Brees if he can't start next Sunday's home date with the Atlanta Falcons -- though Winston would appear to be the leading candidate based on his role with the team and the way the Saints used Teddy Bridgewater ahead of Hill in a similar situation last year."

Gurley still proving he can be featured back

Perhaps not the game-changing force he was at the start of his career, Todd Gurley has been everything the Falcons could have wanted when they signed him to a one-year deal this offseason. A steady and reliable presence in the backfield, Gurley ranked fifth in the NFL with 584 rushing yards and second in the NFL with nine touchdowns through the Falcons' first nine games. Gurley's well-rounded skill set is something the Falcons have appreciated, a feeling that ESPN's Michael DiRocco wrote about.

"The best thing he has done for us right now really is in protection," interim head coach Raheem Morris said of Gurley. "When he has a chance to go out there and protect Matt [Ryan] and keep the hits off him so Matt can make some of the throws down the field, that's really been nice to see and a really nice addition that you don't know you're necessarily getting when you get a really good runner like that."

Falcons hope to have Ridley back after bye

Calvin Ridley was unable to suit up in the Falcons' 34-27 win against the Denver Broncos due to a foot injury, but he may be in better shape coming off the bye week. According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons are hopeful that Ridley's mid-foot sprain had time to heal during the bye. In his third season, Ridley leads the Falcons with 43 catches for 657 yards and six touchdowns.

More headlines for Falcons fans

Game Photos | Broncos vs. Falcons

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos with top photos from Week 9 | Salute to Service game

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 81

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Salute to Service activation on the halo board during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 81

Salute to Service activation on the halo board during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Salute to Service uniform decals before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 81

Salute to Service uniform decals before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from Salute to Service activation in Merceces-Benz Stadium before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 81

Scenes from Salute to Service activation in Merceces-Benz Stadium before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

General Jim Dickinson and Master Gunnery Sergeant Scott H. Stalker pull the train horn against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 81

General Jim Dickinson and Master Gunnery Sergeant Scott H. Stalker pull the train horn against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

General Jim Dickinson and Master Gunnery Sergeant Scott H. Stalker pull the train horn against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 81

General Jim Dickinson and Master Gunnery Sergeant Scott H. Stalker pull the train horn against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 81

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 81

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders perform during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 81

The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders perform during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 runs out the TAPS flag before game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 81

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 runs out the TAPS flag before game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 gestures during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 81

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 gestures during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 smiles during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 smiles during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders perform during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 81

The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders perform during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 hugs wide receiver Julio Jones #11 after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 81

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 hugs wide receiver Julio Jones #11 after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 celebrates scoring a touchdown during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 celebrates scoring a touchdown during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 fist bumps running back Todd Gurley #21 during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 81

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 fist bumps running back Todd Gurley #21 during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 reacts during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 81

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 reacts during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 81

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 81

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 reacts during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 81

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 reacts during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 makes an interception during the second half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 81

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 makes an interception during the second half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 81

during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 makes an interception during the second half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 81

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 makes an interception during the second half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20201108_DENatATL_AR1_5197_16x9web
24 / 81
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 stands ready during the second half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 81

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 stands ready during the second half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 during the second half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 81

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 during the second half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates with linebacker Deion Jones #45 during the second half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 81

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates with linebacker Deion Jones #45 during the second half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 during the second half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 81

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 during the second half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders perform during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 81

The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders perform during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 81

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 and defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 celebrate after Ricardo Allen makes an interception against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 81

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 and defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 celebrate after Ricardo Allen makes an interception against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and running back Todd Gurley #21 celebrate after Todd Gurley scores a touchdown against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 81

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and running back Todd Gurley #21 celebrate after Todd Gurley scores a touchdown against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 is shown during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 is shown during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 81

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and Denver Broncos defensive back Kevin Toliver #26 shake hands after the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 81

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and Denver Broncos defensive back Kevin Toliver #26 shake hands after the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 is shown after the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 81

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 is shown after the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Russell Gage is shown after the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 81

Russell Gage is shown after the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 gestures during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 81

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 gestures during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown after the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown after the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20201108_DENatATL_KH1_0693_16x9web
40 / 81
AF_20201108_DENatATL_RF2_7348_16x9web
41 / 81
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 81

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 81

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 celebrates after making an interception during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 81

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 celebrates after making an interception during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 breaks up a pass during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 81

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 breaks up a pass during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall #44 and linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 defend during the first half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 81

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall #44 and linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 defend during the first half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and running back Qadree Ollison #30 celebrate a touchdown during the first half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and running back Qadree Ollison #30 celebrate a touchdown during the first half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium after a touchdown against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 81

A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium after a touchdown against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates making a sack during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 81

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates making a sack during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 81

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs for a first down during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 81

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs for a first down during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 81

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 receives the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 receives the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 81

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with running back Todd Gurley #21after receiving the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with running back Todd Gurley #21after receiving the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 81

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 gestures during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 gestures during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 81

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 81

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the first quarter during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 81

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the first quarter during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 receives the ball to make a touchdown during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 receives the ball to make a touchdown during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 81

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrates with running back Qadree Ollison #30 touchdown during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrates with running back Qadree Ollison #30 touchdown during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown during warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown during warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown with Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank during warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown with Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank during warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 is shown during warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 81

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 is shown during warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 81

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons Owner embraces Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen (37) before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
75 / 81

Atlanta Falcons Owner embraces Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen (37) before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A general view of Merceces-Benz Stadium before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 81

A general view of Merceces-Benz Stadium before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from Salute to Service activation in Merceces-Benz Stadium before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 81

Scenes from Salute to Service activation in Merceces-Benz Stadium before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 81

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 81

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 81

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 81

Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

