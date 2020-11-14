Falcons place defensive end Dante Fowler on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that defensive end Dante Fowler has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Fowler has 17 combined tackles, six quarterback hit and two sacks in eight games for the Falcons this season. Fowler, who signed with the Falcons in March, was inactive for Atlanta's most recent game, a 34-27 win over the Broncos, due to a hamstring injury and is the fourth Falcons player to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list this season.

Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.