Falcons place defensive end Dante Fowler on reserve/COVID-19 list

Fowler has 17 combined tackles, six quarterback hit and two sacks in eight games for the Falcons this season

Nov 14, 2020 at 05:07 PM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9469
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that defensive end Dante Fowler has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Fowler has 17 combined tackles, six quarterback hit and two sacks in eight games for the Falcons this season. Fowler, who signed with the Falcons in March, was inactive for Atlanta's most recent game, a 34-27 win over the Broncos, due to a hamstring injury and is the fourth Falcons player to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list this season.

Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Atlanta (3-6) is on its bye week and 3-1 since interim coach Raheem Morris took over on Oct. 12. The Falcons travel to New Orleans in Week 11 to play the Saints on Nov. 22.

Related Content

news

Falcons waive Takk McKinley

The Falcons drafted McKinley with the No. 26 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft
news

Falcons activate Darqueze Dennard off IR

In addition to taking Dennard off of injured reserve, the Falcons have placed Jordan Miller on IR
news

Falcons designate Darqueze Dennard to return from IR

By designating Dennard to return, the Falcons have begun the 21-day window in which they must activate him to the active roster
news

Falcons activate John Cominsky off of reserve/COVID-19 list

With Cominsky coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons no longer have any players listed under that designation
news

Falcons add player to COVID-19 flex list

Falcons announce that a linebacker has been added to the active roster before Thursday's game against the Panthers.
news

Falcons activate Marlon Davidson from reserve/COVID-19 list

John Cominsky is the only player remaining on Atlanta's reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons add two defenders to active roster

The Falcons and Lions will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium
news

Falcons place John Cominsky on reserve/COVID-19 list

Atlanta still plans on traveling to Minnesota to participate in the game on Sunday, which is still expected to take place
news

Falcons place Marlon Davidson on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Falcons are also signing cornerback Tyler Hall to the active roster and linebacker James Burgess to the practice squad
news

Falcons promote Edmond Robinson, Tyler Hall to active roster

Per the NFL rules for the 2020 season, teams are allowed to promote two players from their practice squad for each game
news

Falcons activate A.J. Terrell off reserve/COVID-19 list

A starter entering the season, Terrell showed improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 and is an important figure for the Falcons' defense moving forward

Top News

Falcons place defensive end Dante Fowler on reserve/COVID-19 list

'Freeing of the inner person … of what each person has to say and feel'

Behind Enemy Lines: Tabeek takes stock of the Falcons entering their bye week

Hayden Hurst Mic'd Up | Week 9 vs. Denver Broncos

Advertising