Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Saints, Bucs rise as Panthers drop below Falcons

The Steelers hold onto the top spot once again as the regular season heads down the final stretch

Nov 17, 2020 at 08:15 AM
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

We're heading into the second half of November and getting ready to come down the final stretch of the 2020 regular season. Some teams are sitting pretty while many more still have a fighting chance at the postseason.

In short, this really weird season is about to get really interesting, folks. And then there's the NFC East … but I'll leave that one alone for now.

So, without further ado, it's time for the Week 11 edition of my Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings. These rankings will appear here on AtlantaFalcons.com every Tuesday morning. Enjoy!

(9-0)
1
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Big Ben wasn’t 100 percent, but they took care of business and remain unbeaten.
(8-1)
2
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
They’re coming off a bye and have a big one this week at the Death Star.
(7-2)
3
2
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
They’re sitting atop the NFC South, but the future is uncertain without Drew Brees.
(7-3)
4
2
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
They rebounded nicely from a terrible loss with an impressive win.
(7-3)
5
1
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
What a heartbreaking loss. Talk about a rollercoaster of emotions in the final seconds.
(7-2)
6
1
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Here they are sitting at 7-2 and this is starting to remind me last year in some ways.
(6-3)
7
4
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
The loss to the Patriots surprised me a little, to be honest. They’ll bounce back.
(6-3)
8
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
I’ve said it repeatedly here and say it again: This young team is fun to watch.
(6-3)
9
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
If teams can get to Russell Wilson and force him into mistakes, they’ll have a chance.
(6-3)
10
1
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Nice win over an old AFC West rival. Next up: An even bigger game vs. another old rival.
(6-3)
11
1
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Don’t look now but the Dolphins are pretty good and will make things interesting in the East.
(6-3)
12
1
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
This team is so hot and cold. But when they’re on, boy, they’re a tough out.
(6-3)
13
1
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Let’s tap the brakes with the Philip Rivers talk. This team has its eyes on the South title.
(6-3)
14
4
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
They’ve got some issues in the trenches, and could use a better pass rush, too.
(6-3)
15
1
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
It was an old-school 10-7 win. It wasn’t the prettiest thing but it all counts the same.
(4-5)
16
2
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Well, well, well. The Vikes have finally arrived at the party and have won three straight.
(5-5)
17
2
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Speaking of streaks, the Bears have now dropped four straight heading into the bye.
(4-6)
18
1
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
If there’s a team that could really use a bye right now, it’s this team. They’re so beat up.
(4-5)
19
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
They squeaked by Washington and face Carolina next. A .500 mark seems reachable.
(3-6)
20
Falcons_Table
Atlanta Falcons
They’re rested and heading into New Orleans. A win over the Saints would be huge for this team.
(4-5)
21
1
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Nice win over the Ravens during a tough year. This guy Belichick still knows how to coach.
(3-7)
22
1
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Remember when they were 3-2? They’ve now lost five straight and the wheels are wobbly.
(3-7)
23
4
Giants_table
New York Giants
Ready for a not-so-crazy prediction? I think the Giants might actually win the NFC East.
(3-5-1)
24
1
Eagles_table
Philadelphia Eagles
I don’t know what’s going on here, but Carson Wentz just doesn’t look the same as he once did.
(2-6-1)
25
1
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
I thought they’d come out and punch the Steelers in the mouth … but they whiffed.
(3-6)
26
1
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Young quarterback, lots of injuries … and lots of question marks still in Denver.
(2-7)
27
1
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
At least they’ve found a QB in Herbert and some of the best-looking uniforms in the league.
(2-7)
28
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
How do you not root for Alex Smith whenever he’s behind center?
(2-7)
29
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
They’re coming off a bye and it appears the Red Rifle might be back. Not sure if it’ll matter.
(2-7)
30
Texans_table
Houston Texans
The lost a 10-7 game to the Browns. They have no firepower, outside of Watson.
(1-8)
31
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Love that they went into Lambeau and put up a fight. Unfortunately, there are no trophies for that.
(0-9)
32
Jets_table
New York Jets
They had to sit and stew over a last-second loss to the Patriots during their bye week. Awful.
