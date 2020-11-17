Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Saints, Bucs rise as Panthers drop below Falcons

We're heading into the second half of November and getting ready to come down the final stretch of the 2020 regular season. Some teams are sitting pretty while many more still have a fighting chance at the postseason.
In short, this really weird season is about to get really interesting, folks. And then there's the NFC East … but I'll leave that one alone for now.
So, without further ado, it's time for the Week 11 edition of my Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings. These rankings will appear here on AtlantaFalcons.com every Tuesday morning. Enjoy!
Do you have a question about the Falcons that you want answered Straight from the 'Beek? Ask a question here and it could be posted on AtlantaFalcons.com.