Early Bird Report: Falcons offense facing Raiders defense on upswing

The Falcons were building momentum with three wins in four games under interim head coach Raheem Morris, but that came to an end on Sunday with a 24-9 loss to the Saints.

It was a game in which Matt Ryan was sacked eight times and the defense, after holding strong in the first half, gave up two second-half touchdowns that proved to be the difference. The Falcons had their worst offensive performance of the season against New Orleans, which was a standout point for NFL.com writer Kevin Patra in his recap of the game.

"Life without a healthy Julio Jones is difficult," Patra writes. "The star receiver was in and out of the game Sunday while dealing with a hamstring injury. Jones played only 21 snaps, per Next Gen Stats, just five in the second half. Missing Julio was part of the reason the Falcons offense struggled. Without the field-tilting receiver, New Orleans was able to toss coverage at Calvin Ridley and make Ryan hold the ball longer. Unable to score a TD or hold down Hill, there wasn't much good for Atlanta to take from Sunday's game, particularly in the second half. Losing to a backup QB in his first NFL start at the position is a tough one to swallow for a division rival."

5 things we learned from Falcons' 24-9 loss to Saints

Every game in the NFL provides some lessons about the two teams on the field. Sunday's loss to the Saints was an important reminder for the Falcons about the importance of getting open downfield and providing Matt Ryan with time to find those receivers. The Saints' eight sacks on Sunday were the most Atlanta allowed against an opposing team since the last time it played New Orleans, when the Falcons allowed nine sacks on Thanksgiving Day in 2019. D. Orlando Ledbetter mentioned the pass protection in his five things piece for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.