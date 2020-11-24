Jon Gruden: I pull for Raheem Morris every week, except this week

Following Gruden's stint as the Buccaneers' head coach, he began his career as a broadcaster where he become one of the most beloved voices in TV. Gruden spent 11 years as the color analyst for ESPN's "Monday Night Football" and was a key part of ESPN's draft coverage hosting a show called "Jon Gruden's QB Camp."

While Gruden was enjoying his career in TV, Morris was continuing to build his coaching resume. After three seasons as the Buccaneers' head coach (2009-11), he joined the Washington Redskins' coaching staff as the defensive backs coach (2012-14). When Dan Quinn was hired as the head coach of the Falcons in 2015, one of the first hires he made was naming Morris assistant head coach/defensive backs coach. Morris has since then filled many roles in Atlanta from wide receivers coach (2016-19) to secondary coach for eight games in 2019 and then was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020.

Morris and Gruden have different personalities and coaching styles but share similar qualities in terms of their ability to connect with their players. One of the main reasons owner Arthur Blank and president and CEO Rich McKay wanted Morris to lead the Falcons this season is his relationship with the players and coaches.

Gruden decided to return to coaching in 2018 and was hired by the Oakland Raiders who re-located and are now the Las Vegas Raiders. After a tough first year back in the NFL going 4-12, Gruden has put his stamp on his team and is seeing success because of it. The Raiders are 6-4 this season and are the only team to defeat the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs (9-1). Their offense ranks No. 7 in rushing (134.2 yards per game) and No. 8 in scoring offense (29.5 points per game). Quarterback Derek Carr is also playing at an MVP level in his third season with Gruden.

Since Morris has taken over as head coach in Atlanta, the Falcons have had more success on offense and defense. The Falcons rank No. 2 in passing offense (280.6 yards per game) and No. 16 in scoring offense (25.2 points per game). On defense, the Falcons have the ninth-best run defense (106.5 yards per game) and rank in the top-10 on third down defense (38.4 percent conversion rate). Morris has a 3-2 record as head coach of the Falcons and is hoping to add another win against Gruden.

But regardless of what the final score turns out to be, Morris will forever cherish the time he spent learning from Gruden at a young age.